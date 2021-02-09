Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but you still have enough time to DIY something special for your partner. Putting extra thought into creating a homemade present is so meaningful and will really show your SO just how much you care. Get started by watching these cute and creative Valentine's Day DIY TikToks for last-minute gift ideas to make for bae, and then get crafting.
Each TikToker below crafts something very different for Valentine's Day, which means you are bound to find something special that makes you think of your sweetheart. For example, one crafter shows how to personalize a pack of pastel postcards that your partner can use to send messages to their long-distance pals. Another TikTok DIY idea is a serious upgrade for your SO's favorite iced coffee. You can bring a touch of love to your Valentine's Day brunch or an afternoon treat by adding heart-shaped ice cubes to your partner's beverage.
Of course, if you search hashtags like #ValentinesDayDIY on TikTok, you’ll find so much inspiration to scroll through. If that seems overwhelming at first and you’re in a time crunch to find Valentine’s Day DIY ideas before Feb. 14, to kick off your crafting journey, check out these DIY crafts on TikTok assembled just for you. Not only will these DIY TikTok Valentine’s Day gifts be fun to make, but they’ll be even more fun to give to your SO.