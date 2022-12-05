When you’re not sipping on Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks or flying around Hogwarts with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, one of the best things to do at Universal Studios is cast spells in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In order to find all the Harry Potter Easter eggs in both Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, you actually need one of the interactive wands found at Ollivanders Wand Shop, and Universal Studios’ new Harry Potter wands for 2022 add even more magical choices to pick from.

Of course, when shopping for a wand, Potterheads know that the wand actually chooses you. If you want to channel the scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where Harry receives his wand, there is an Ollivanders experience in the Wizarding World where one lucky guest is picked from the crowd to have their wand chosen for them. However, if you don’t get your Harry Potter moment, you can still shop for wands on your own. Fans with a favorite character from the series can choose a replica of that character’s wand, or they can search through an assortment of original wands you can only find at one of the Universal Studios Parks around the globe. These special wands are made with different wood and cores, just like they are in the books and movies.

While there are already a ton of wands to browse, Universal Studios just announced there is a brand new collection of wands for 2022 at the parks along with one special wand for each location.

What Are The 2022 Harry Potter Wands At Universal Studios?

The new Harry Potter wand collection at Universal Studios includes 12 interactive Ollivanders wands that can be used to cast spells in the parks around the world. In addition to the 12 wands that can be found at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort, there is also one exclusive wand that you can only find at each location. That means you have to grab your passport and travel to Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and China if you want all 16 new wands.

Each wand is designed with a different wood and core that Ollivander uses, which includes unicorn hair, dragon heartstring, and phoenix feather. Each wand core from Harry Potter has a different meaning and experience. For instance, the Wizarding World states that wands with unicorn hair produce the “most consistent magic,” while dragon heartstring wands are the most powerful, but can easily turn to the Dark Arts. This is the wand core that Harry Potter has, but if you want the rarest, you’ll want to grab a phoenix feather wand. This wand core has the “greatest range of magic.”

The new collection of Harry Potter wands will come with a “wand lore” insert, which is the first of its kind. This extra detail will share all the different properties of your chosen wand and “the attributes of its ideal owner.” Basically, choosing a wand is like finding out your birth chart and how it relates to you. You want to find the right wand to match your personality the same way you prefer a certain Hogwarts house that fits your vibe.

If you’re more into aesthetics, pick out the prettiest wand that catches your eye instead. There is no shame in this method as your wand will be front and center in all your Wizarding World snaps while visiting the parks. You want a wand that looks good as you’re performing incantations and swishing and flicking for a TikTok video and Insta Reel.

What Are The Exclusive Wizarding World Wands At Each Universal Studios Theme Park?

A third method for choosing your wand is to pick the most exclusive one — aka the wand only made for the Universal Studios theme park you’re visiting. Each one of the speciality wands is different. For anyone stopping by Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, the all-new interactive tan wand is made with larch wood and a phoenix feather core, and features a twisted dark brown handle.

On the west coast, the new Universal Studios Hollywood wand is a little darker with walnut and a dragon heartstring core, and its simple design makes it perfect for more subtle wizards. On the flip side, if you’re looking for something more opulent, Universal Studios Japan has the wand for you. The cherry wood and unicorn hair wand features a handle with a carved design and red details. Going to a theme park in Japan should be on your wanderlust to-do list, along with eating delicious food and getting Insta-worthy foam art at a cafe.

While overseas, stop by Universal Beijing Resort for the last speciality Harry Potter wand. This red oak and unicorn hair wand is bougie with a golden handle carved with gorgeous designs. It’s the perfect souvenir to pick up for yourself after traveling all the way to China, either by plane, broom, or floo powder.