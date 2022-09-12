Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights always come with spooky surprises and terrifying jump-scares, but this year, for its 31st anniversary, you can grab special merch to remember the thrilling nightmare. As you wander this year’s 10 uniquely terrifying haunted houses, like The Weeknd’s “After Hours Nightmare,” you’ll want to grab a cool graphic hoodie, or get a souvenir Halloween shot glass as a trophy that proves you survived Michael Myers at the horror classic-themed house. Keep scrolling to check out the best Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights merch for 2022 that you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

In addition to shopping at the park, you can also order your items at the Universal Orlando shop — you know, just in case you’re too spooked to go shopping after screaming through one of the Scare Zones. From special edition totes to tees, and even jewelry, the site’s got you covered for a festive and frightening Halloween season. You could even order a Halloween Horror Nights hoodie ahead of your visit since you’re definitely going to get the chills when it gets dark outside and the ghosts come out. It’s sure to be one of the most haunted seasons of Halloween Horror Nights yet, so get in the scary fun this year with a piece of merch you can enjoy all fall.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Artist Signature Series Adult T-Shirt Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Artist Signature Series Adult T-Shirt shop.universalorlando.com $40 see on universal Orlando This cool Halloween Horror Nights tee shirt has a cool, vintage style and features classic Halloween monsters you can expect to encounter at the park. Dracula, The Mummy, The Wolfman, and Anubis were each illustrated by four different artists, plus the graphics are designed with blacklight reactive ink that’ll pop in the dark of the night.

The Weeknd Adult Sweatshirt Halloween Horror Nights 2022 The Weeknd Adult Sweatshirt shop.universalorlando.com $57 see on universal Orlando This year, The Weeknd and Universal Studios teamed up to create a haunted house based on the music from his adrenaline-pumping album After Hours — and the experience has been described as a “part club, part nightmare.” Once you make it through the house, grab this hoodie featuring The Weeknd in a flaming graphic.

Halloween 1978 Mug Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Halloween 1978 Mug shop.universalorlando $18 see on universal Orlando In the fall, mugs are essential for drinking coffee, tea, or a cozy pumpkin spice latte. Give your morning a jump-scare with the Halloween 1978 mug, inspired by the horror classic and haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Shot Glass Halloween Horror Nights 2022 October 31st Shot Glass shop.universalorlando.com $12 see on universal Orlando Cheers to the 31st anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights with this special shot glass for 2022, which features classic Halloween characters in a stylized print.

Never Go Alone Reusable Tote Bag Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Never Go Alone Reusable Tote Bag shop.universalorlando.com $6 see on universal orlando Need something to carry your Halloween candy for trick-or-treating? Grab one of the “Never Go Alone” blood-splatter tote bags for all your sweets and spooky supplies.

Lil' Boo Earring Set Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Lil' Boo Earring Set shop.universalorlando.com $20 universalorlando These adorable Lil’ Boo earrings are the perfect accessory to wear all season. The set comes with jack-o-lanterns, black cats, and smiling skulls, for whatever Halloween vibe you’re feeling.

Every Day Is Halloween Adult Flannel T-Shirt Halloween Horror Nights 2022 October 31st Adult Flannel T-Shirt universalorlando.com $75 see on universal Orlando Flannels are fall staples, and this “Every Day Is Halloween” flannel is perfect for your October shenanigans. With festive artwork depicting the usual villains of the season, like groaning ghosts and wicked witches, you can keep warm and show off your love for the most chilling time of year.

Día De Los Muertos Stemless Wine Glass Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Día De Los Muertos Stemless Wineglass universalorlando $15 see on universal Orlando This stemless "Día De Los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) glass tumbler is so hauntingly aesthetic and perfect for a glass of blood-red wine.

Universal Studios Monsters Adult Hooded Sweatshirt Universal Studios Monsters Adult Hooded Sweatshirt universalorlando $57 see on universal Orlando Rep the most menacing monsters of Halloween Horror Nights with this zip-up hooded sweater that sports screen-printed Dracula, the Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Invisible Man, the Mummy, and Frankenstein with his Bride.

Orange Logo Halloween Horror Nights Beanie Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Beanie universalorlando $27 see on universal Orlando A warm beanie is essential for any fall uniform, and this cozy logo-ironed beanie for Halloween Horror Nights for 2022 will keep you cozy from the pumpkin patch to the haunted house.