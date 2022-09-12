Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights always come with spooky surprises and terrifying jump-scares, but this year, for its 31st anniversary, you can grab special merch to remember the thrilling nightmare. As you wander this year’s 10 uniquely terrifying haunted houses, like The Weeknd’s “After Hours Nightmare,” you’ll want to grab a cool graphic hoodie, or get a souvenir Halloween shot glass as a trophy that proves you survived Michael Myers at the horror classic-themed house. Keep scrolling to check out the best Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights merch for 2022 that you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.
In addition to shopping at the park, you can also order your items at the Universal Orlando shop — you know, just in case you’re too spooked to go shopping after screaming through one of the Scare Zones. From special edition totes to tees, and even jewelry, the site’s got you covered for a festive and frightening Halloween season. You could even order a Halloween Horror Nights hoodie ahead of your visit since you’re definitely going to get the chills when it gets dark outside and the ghosts come out. It’s sure to be one of the most haunted seasons of Halloween Horror Nights yet, so get in the scary fun this year with a piece of merch you can enjoy all fall.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.