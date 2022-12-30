Waking up with a hangover on Jan. 1 is bad enough, but it’s even worse knowing you paid a hefty ride share charge to get home the night before. Thankfully, there are several ways to save big on Ubers, Lyfts, and cab rides, so there’s nothing standing in your way of a safe ride home — not even those annoying surge prices. Whether you’re ringing in 2023 with a night on the town, or you’re keeping your local celebrations low-key, here’s how to use Uber and Lyft New Year’s Eve 2022 promo codes for clutch deals on rides.

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, which means now is the time to start solidifying your plans for the big night, including how you’re going to get home once the party ends. Though it appears Uber and Lyft aren’t offering any national promos for the holiday, NYE party-goers can score deals from law firms or save some serious cash on first-time rides all over the country. To make sure you’re not frantically searching for a ride after the clock strikes midnight, here’s a rundown of all the ways you can snag a free or discounted ride home on Dec. 31.

Uber New Year’s Eve 2022 Deals

If you’re an Uber loyalist, here are the deals you should be looking out for on Dec. 31.

Silva Injury Law Reimbursement

If you’re spending New Year’s in Turlock, California, you can score a free Uber ride home courtesy of Silva Injury Law. The law firm will reimburse you for your ride up to $25 when you submit your receipt, but keep in mind you’ll have to pay for the ride upfront before you can get your money back. To qualify for a ride, you must be 21 years or older and traveling within the Turlock metro area between 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 2023. The offer is only valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination, and is limited to one reimbursement per household.

To submit your reimbursement, you’ll need to submit a copy of your receipt and photo ID to:

Silva Injury Law

2130 Geer Rd Suite A

Turlock, CA 95382

209-600-4389

The deal is limited to the first 60 submissions, which means that law firm will review submissions on a first-come, first-serve basis, so make sure you submit your receipt first thing Jan. 1, 2023 (after nursing that hangover, that is).

Free Uber Rides in Montgomery County, Ohio

Party-goers based in Montgomery County in Dayton, Ohio, can earn a free Uber trip up to $40 courtesy of the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. The Uber code, which can be scanned as a QR code on the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office’s website, is available from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. That’s a pretty big window of time to get your party on, so make sure you use your freebie wisely, because the voucher is limited to one ride per person over the entire weekend.

Free Uber Rides in New York State

On behalf of Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP, partiers in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Utica, Plattsburgh, Fulton County, and Montgomery County, New York can earn a voucher for a free Uber ride home. The law firm teamed up with select bars across the state, and if you spend your New Year’s at one of these locations, you can score your free trip by scanning an available QR code on Dec. 31:

Nine Pin Cider in Albany

The City Beer Hall in Albany

Single Cut North in Clifton Park

Side Stage Tap Room in Clifton Park

Slidin' Dirty Troy in Troy

Bullpen Tavern in Glens Falls

According to the Albany tourism website, vouchers will only work on “rides hailed from each specific establishment,” so keep that in mind before you plan your night.

If you’re partying outside of New York City, the town of White Plains teamed up with Heineken to provide free Uber rides home up to $100 to Westchester County residents 21 years or older. The rides will be provided from White Plains’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration located at the intersection of Main and Court streets, and will be available for the first 200 participants traveling within a 20-mile radius between 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according to News 12 Long Island.

Lyft New Year’s Eve 2022 Deals

Lyft fans can enjoy the New Year’s party and a cheap ride home, too, with these deals from Silva Injury Law and more.

Silva Injury Law Reimbursement

Silva Injury Law is also offering a reimbursement up to $25 on Lyft rides taken between 5 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 2023. The $25 cap may also include a tip up to 10%, so don’t forget to thank your driver once you make it home — it is free, after all.

Lyft First-Time Ride Discount Code

If you’re willing to switch up your ride share routine for a discounted trip home, first-time Lyft users can score up to $25 off with a $15 coupon, $18 coupon, or $25 coupon. You won’t be able to use up your discount all at once, though: the $15 coupon with give you a $5 credit for your first three rides, while the $18 coupon will give you $3 credit to use towards your first six rides, and the $25 coupon will earn you a $2.50 credit for your first 10 rides. Still, it’s a good option to have, especially if you plan on spending your New Year’s Eve bar hopping.

Once you’ve downloaded the Lyft app, you can add a discount to your account with one of the following codes:

$15 Coupon: “RIDERCODE15”

$18 Coupon: “RIDERCODE18”

$25 Coupon: “RIDERCODE25”

The codes only apply to first-time Lyft users, and expire after 14 days. So if you don’t plan on using your Lyft account after Jan. 1, you might want to stick with the $15 credit option.

New Year’s Eve 2022 Cab Ride Deals

If you prefer to travel the old fashioned way, you can save on a cab ride home — depending on where you live, that is.

Silva Injury Law Reimbursement

If you’re one of the first 60 people to submit your receipt, Silva Injury Law will also reimburse you for your cab ride home between 5 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 2023.

Free Cab Rides in New York State

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is also offering free cab rides home in the Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Utica, Plattsburgh, Fulton County, and Montgomery County areas. To hail your free cab no questions asked, you can call the law firm’s toll-free number at 1-800-LAW-1010 (or 1-800-529-1010).

Free Cab Rides in Burlington, Vermont

You don’t have to be based in New York to get a free ride from Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP, because New Year’s Eve partiers in Burlington, Vermont can also call the toll-free number at 1-800-LAW-1010 to hail a free cab.

Free Cab Rides in Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts residents will be happy to hear they can also snag a free cab ride from Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP by calling the law firm’s toll-free number, 1-800-LAW-1010.

Free Ride Home in Waco, Texas

The Waco Transit System partnered with Tow King and Ben E. Keith Company on the Safe Ride Home program, which allows Waco residents to schedule a free ride home. To plan your free ride ahead of time, call 254-750-1620.

If you need a ride home the night-of, you can call Tow King at 254-666-5484 for a free tow home. Calls are scheduled according to availability, so if you think you’ll need a ride, you might want to schedule a car ahead of time.

No matter where you’re ringing in the new year, there are so many options to save big on a safe ride home.