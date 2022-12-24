You don’t have to attend large parties to revel in the anticipation that comes with ringing in the new year. Your New Year’s Eve horoscope, however, would beg to differ, especially when considering this ultra-bougie astro-weather.

In addition to the moon glimmering through sensually driven Taurus — a sign notorious for indulging in the lavish pleasures of life — its celestial ruler, Venus, will be sitting in a conjunction with powerhouse Pluto in Capricorn. Basically, this setup has “go big or go home” written all over it. The catch? Mercury retrograde will be sitting just a few degrees away from this extravagant conjunction to add a layer of past energies to the mix.

Venus conjunct to Pluto in Capricorn is equally as traditional as it is polarizing, whether it be in regards to love, money and/or value systems. In harmony with enchanting Neptune, we’re more prone to succumb to the glitz and glamour of it all, as opposed to seeing the bigger picture. Which is all to say: Have a good time, but make sure you’re being discerning.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Here’s what you can expect before the countdown this New Year’s Eve, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

You’re looking your best, so clink those champagne glasses and post that snazzy selfie — as long, that is, as you don’t mind entertaining the possibility of an ex sliding into your DMs for an unexpected message. With the moon in sensually driven Taurus, and its ruler, Venus, glimmering through the most visible area of your chart, you’re looking good and feeling good.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

With the moon in your sign, you can light up the room by simply being yourself. Although when considering the stellium of energies — Mercury retrograde and Pluto conjunct your planetary ruler, Venus — dazzling your exotic ninth house of worldly pursuits, chances are you will opt for a New Year’s getaway, if not embark on a whole new journey to self-discovery.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

If you’re keeping to yourself, or simply choosing to lay low, it’s probably your best bet. This is especially true when considering the moon’s journey through comfort-seeking Taurus, as it will light up your 12th house of secrets, solitude and life behind the scenes. Although, with Venus conjunct Pluto via your intimate eighth house, you may decide to spend some alone time with your S.O. instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’ll bring the love no matter where you go, as the moon (your celestial ruler) will shine its way through your socially driven 11th house of associations and community affairs. Then again, you may wanna steer clear of toxic exes and overindulgence in the love department, as it could come back around to haunt you before the clock strikes midnight.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Try to not be so critical of yourself and/or the situation. Venus conjunct Pluto via your detail-oriented sixth house could be the reason why you’re hyper-focusing on the logistics of the New Year’s Eve festivities. However, with the moon in the most visible area of your chart, what seems like the smallest faux pas won’t be overlooked.

Shutterstock

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

Your romantic feelings for someone are growing stronger by the minute, and the overwhelming intensity is all thanks to Venus conjunct Pluto bringing the heat to your fifth house of love, passion and self-expression. This could also be with someone who’s at a distance from you, as the moon will be lighting up your ninth house of travel, so be sure to keep your smartphone handy.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

Jealousy and power struggles are likely under today’s smoldering astro-weather, but this is especially true for you. In addition to the possessive Taurus moon igniting your intimate eighth house of shared assets, your celestial ruler, Venus, will join forces with Pluto via your fourth house of family. Out with the old and in with the new? Something in your foundation is undergoing a transformation in a very big way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thrive wherever there’s depth and soul, but there’s something undeniably intense about your exchanges today. Be it via social media or at your New Year’s Eve gathering, you will be able to cut the tension with a knife. If you’re dating someone new, the moon’s journey through your relationship sector will bring emphasis to the dynamic and stability of your connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 21)

You’re always down for a good time, and this is especially true with your celestial ruler, Jupiter, sizzling through Aries via your festive fifth house of love, passion and pleasure. Although, with Venus conjunct Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity and transformation to your stability-seeking second house, something about your value system is about to change in more ways than one.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

You’re stealing the show, and some hearts, too. After all, the moon rules your committed relationship sector, but it will be moving through Taurus via your charismatic fifth house of love, passion, pleasure and self-expression. A sparkling diamond, Venus will be joining forces with Pluto in your sign to add a layer of intensity and fatal charm. Did I mention it’s also your birthday season?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

Looking forward to some well-deserved alone time with your special someone? If you’re not in a relationship, then Venus’ close proximity to Pluto could bring light to what you’re being called to leave behind before ringing in the new year. Fortunately, with the moon glimmering through your fourth house of home, you’ll be surrounded by the ones you love in the process. Don’t undermine these epiphanies.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

Gathering with your besties for New Year’s Eve under the stars? A layer of fantasy is surrounding tonight’s astro-weather, and life is but a dream. It could be something as serendipitous as running into your crush just in time for the countdown, so never say never. Keep an open mind when invited to celebrate with different groups of people. You won’t regret it.