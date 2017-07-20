Nothing says “summer lovin’” like pictures of your tropical vacation. You’re standing in front of a long stretch of soft sand, on top of a cliff overlooking the waves, or next to a resort’s café that’s known for their smoothies and refreshing wraps. The wide smile on your face is a clear sign you’ve found your happy place, and are thinking about canceling your flight home. While you contemplate staying in paradise forever, post your pics with one of the best captions for your tropical vacation.

By sharing your view of the palm trees, you can whisk your followers away to paradise, too, or inspire them to book their own dream vacation to an island, peninsula, or even a coastal city. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically, so your fellow #vaxxed followers can pack a suitcase with bathing suits and sunscreen if they’d like. It’s still required to wear a mask on public transportation like planes, trains, and subways, but that won’t hinder anyone’s excitement for the beach.

After chilling at home for months, being in a place where their toes are constantly in the sand and the ocean is their backdrop will be nothing short of a blessing. You already know it, since you’re likely sprawled out on a lounge chair with a book by your side right now. In one hand, you may have a fruity cocktail (if you’re 21 and over, of course), and in the other you might be prepping a post for Instagram.

Don’t sleep on these tropical captions that’ll look so fine-apple with your beachy selfies and summery attitude.

“Sunshine on my mind.” “Good times and tan lines.” “Girls just wanna have sun.” “A life without love is like a year without summer.” — Swedish Proverb “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.” “Summer lovin’.” — Grease “No one likes shady beaches.” “Here comes the sun.” — The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun” “Leaving a little saltwater wherever I go.” “Tropic like it’s hot.” “Trippin’ on skies, sippin’ waterfalls.” — Troye Sivan, “Youth” “I have a resting beach face.” “All we need, really, is a change from a near frigid to a tropical attitude of mind.” — Marjory Stoneman Douglas “Good luck trying to get me to leave this paradise.” “Live a bikini kind of life.” “Go coconuts.” “Good times happen on the tides.” “The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free.” “First, we’ll lay in the sun. Then, we’ll go swimming.” “Everywhere I look, there’s palm trees.” “This trip wouldn’t be possible without my SPF.” “My daydreams are made of sun and sand.” “I call dibs on this lounge chair.” “Kinda mad about not being a mermaid.” “How tall do you think this palm tree is? Wrong answers only.” “I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach.” “Hiking to the tops of the trees.” “Cherish sunsets, wild creatures, and wild places. Have a love affair with the wonder and beauty of the earth.” — Stewart Udall “You are the piña to my colada.” “A pineapple-flavored drink a day keeps the worries away.” “Long story short, it was a tropical time.” “If you need me while I’m on my tropical vaxication, you don’t.” “Drop a tropical playlist in the comments.” “In my tropical element.” “Did you know the fruity cocktail emoji is real?” “It’s always summer here.” “Taking some sand home whether I like it or not.” “The beach has the best aesthetic.” “Beachy photo dump!” “Living in this big blue world.” — Tai Verdes, “A-O-K” “Collapsed in sunbeams. Stretched out, open to beauty.” — Arlo Parks, “Collapsed in Sunbeams” “Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!” — BTS, “Butter”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.