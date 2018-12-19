Instagram is one of the best tools to shine a spotlight on your adventures and to browse when you’re seeking inspiration. There are so many ways you can use Instagram in your daily life that go far beyond posting pictures, but first things first: Let's talk about your Instagram bio. If you're a wanderluster, your travel bio for Instagram should show off your ultimate jet-setting spirit. Whether you like to travel solo, journey spontaneously, live for jetting off with friends, or just want to alert your followers that you’re probably not home right now, using some of the best travel quotes for Instagram bios can help you do so.

If most of what you post are your epic adventures, your follower list is probably full of people who met you while you were abroad or friends looking for travel inspiration themselves. For anyone new stumbling across your account, you want to make it clear right away that you’ve got plenty of wanderlust. If they decide to follow you, they’ll be along for the ride as well. So, spell it out plane and simple with a traveller bio for Instagram.

Each one of these 50 travel quotes perfectly sums up your need to take the scenic route and why they should tag along. Just choose the one that fits your getaway vibes the best, and any of the quotes you don’t use for your travel bio, you can always repurpose for a cute travel caption later.

wagnerokasaki/Getty Images "Probably jet lagged." "Catching flights, not feelings." "Passport-ready." "When life gives you lemons, fly to Italy for limoncello." "I've never taken a vacation I didn't like." "She believed she could, so she did." — R.S. Grey "Living my best life." "En route to vacation." “And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.” — Meister Eckhart "Head in the clouds." "Forever falling for waterfalls and wanderlust." "Daydreaming about where to fly next." "Where to next?" "Life is too short to stay in one place, so BRB." "On vacation, be back soon." "In a committed relationship with my passport." "It's wine o'clock somewhere, so wheels up." "On to the next destination." "She turned her can'ts into cans and her dreams into plans." — Kobi Yamada "Just here to see new places and meet new faces." "The most important thing is to enjoy your life — to be happy — it’s all that matters.” — Audrey Hepburn "The best adventures come from traveling outside of your comfort zone." "Adventure is what happens while you scroll through Instagram." "Leaving a bit of sparkle everywhere I go." "Risk taker. Adventurer. Globetrotter. Living my dreams." "Living in the present for the stories I'll tell in the future." “Exactly where I want to be: Right here in paradise." "Seas the day." "Catchin' flights since *insert date.*" "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag "My best stories are found within the pages of my passport." "Join me as I take on the world." "On a constant search for some vitamin sea." "Just a wandering soul, in need of an exciting new adventure." “Leavin’ on a jet plane, don’t know when I’ll be back again.” — John Denver, “Leaving On A Jet Plane” “Probably out of office.” “Will return in X days.” “Travel is my therapy.” “Will travel 4 Instagram photos.” “Collect moments, not things.” “If traveling was free, you probably would never see me again.” “Taking the scenic route.” “Sea you real soon.” “Adios, beaches.” “I was born to travel.” “Just traveling to meet myself.” “Always ready for takeoff.” “There’s nothing plane about me.” “Adventure is worthwhile.” — Aesop “Living the suite life.”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.