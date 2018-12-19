Instagram is one of the best tools to shine a spotlight on your adventures and to browse when you’re seeking inspiration. There are so many ways you can use Instagram in your daily life that go far beyond posting pictures, but first things first: Let's talk about your Instagram bio. If you're a wanderluster, your travel bio for Instagram should show off your ultimate jet-setting spirit. Whether you like to travel solo, journey spontaneously, live for jetting off with friends, or just want to alert your followers that you’re probably not home right now, using some of the best travel quotes for Instagram bios can help you do so.
If most of what you post are your epic adventures, your follower list is probably full of people who met you while you were abroad or friends looking for travel inspiration themselves. For anyone new stumbling across your account, you want to make it clear right away that you’ve got plenty of wanderlust. If they decide to follow you, they’ll be along for the ride as well. So, spell it out plane and simple with a traveller bio for Instagram.
Each one of these 50 travel quotes perfectly sums up your need to take the scenic route and why they should tag along. Just choose the one that fits your getaway vibes the best, and any of the quotes you don’t use for your travel bio, you can always repurpose for a cute travel caption later.