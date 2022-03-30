It might be time to start planning your dream trip to Japan now that the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is opening soon on April 5. It was just last April when Disney announced their big plans to open an 11-floor Toy Story-themed hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort, and it seems the toys are finally coming out to play. In fact, you can watch this Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel video tour to get a sneak peek inside the property ahead of its opening.

When Disney first announced their plans to bring Toy Story to life in a hospitality setting, it was revealed that the brand-new hotel based on the Pixar films would feature 595 guest rooms. The hotel is also the first “moderate type” Disney hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort, which means that it falls in between their deluxe and value type hotels. Basically, it’s the Hannah Montana of hotels and you’re getting the “best of both worlds.” You’ll be able to save some money on your stay, but you’ll also get the full Disney experience of immersing yourself in the world of Toy Story.

The hotel is also right next to the Disney Resort Line, which is Tokyo Disney Resorts’ monorail system which gives you easy access to both parks on property. You can roll out of bed, jump on the monorail, and be at either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea in no time.

Speaking of getting out of your bed, the guests rooms at the Toy Story Hotel look exactly like Andy’s iconic bedroom from the films. It has the classic cloud wallpaper with Andy’s crescent moon headboard on the wall. You’ll really feel like a toy, especially with the giant Etch A Sketch TV. Disney is also leaving plenty of little Easter eggs for super fans to spot, like the giant Mickey Mouse wristwatch and Andy’s crayon drawing of Woody and Buzz on the wall. There’s even a desk lamp, which looks just like the famous Pixar lamp — aka Luxo Jr.

While the rooms are amazing, the first thing you’ll see before even checking in are the giant Buzz Lightyear and Jesse statues out in front of the hotel. This fun playground looks like a giant board game and is full of Insta-worthy spots. The board game theme carries on into the lobby, which has a board game on the ceiling. The front desk where you’ll check in even features a larger than life Lite Brite that says, “You’ve got a friend in me!”

When you get hungry, stop by the Lotso Garden Cafe. While all the Disney Parks are known for their Insta-worthy and delicious food, the Tokyo Disney Resort has a reputation of winning first place when it comes to the cutest treats and dishes. The Lotso Garden Cafe is no exception with Little Green Men and Lotso menu items, and you’ll definitely want to take lots of pics before biting into whatever you ordered.

Of course, if Woody is your fave character, you’ll want to check out the Toy Friends Square courtyard in the back of the hotel. That’s where you’ll find a Woody and Bo Peep statue like the Buzz and Jesse ones out front. This is also an amazing spot to plan a Disney photoshoot in your theme park OOTD.

Keep in mind that while the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is set to open April 5, travel to Japan is still not permitted at this time for tourists. That just gives you more time to save up and plan for your bucket list trip in the future. You could even plan your Disney vacay around the opening of Tokyo DisneySea’s newest port, Fantasy Springs, which is set to open in 2023 and will feature Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan attractions. There’s always something fun to look forward to at the Disney Parks around the world.

