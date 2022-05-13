Fans of The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the popular novel turned TV series on HBO on Sunday, May 15. Starring Theo James and Rose Leslie as Henry and Clare, the six-episode series will follow the pair as they navigate an unconventional relationship complicated by Henry’s genetic disorder — an abnormality which makes him time travel at unexpected times. If you want to compare the series to the novel which started it all, these quotes from The Time Traveler’s Wife book will give you some idea of what to expect from the title characters on-screen when the highly-anticipated series airs.

While The Time Traveler’s Wife was previously made into a 2009 movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, Henry and Clare’s non-linear love story will be further explored in the HBO series. Considering the main characters meet at often inconvenient points in their lives (Clare first meets Henry when she’s only 6), and there’s a lot of confusion when one characters knows more about their present (or future) than the other one does. At the heart of The Time Traveler’s Wife is the longing the pair feels when they’re separated by anther bout of Henry’s time traveling episodes. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of The Time Traveler’s Wife quotes about absence, time, and lost love as Henry and Clare try to figure out how to have a normal relationship amidst their unusual circumstances. Only time will tell how HBO adapts The Time Traveler’s Wife into a series, but judging from these swoon-worthy quotes from The Time Traveler’s Wife, you can expect plenty of romance.

