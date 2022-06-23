Astrology
The promo poster for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' featuring Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Love Interest For Your Zodiac Sign

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah — or neither? The cosmos weigh in.

By Kaitlin Cubria
Courtesy of Amazon Prime

It’s the question of the season: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty weighed in, as have fans across TikTok and Twitter. But what do the cosmos have to say about it? The Summer I Turned Pretty character for your zodiac sign may come as a surprise.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Fire Signs: You’re Team Conrad

If you’re an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you’ll be happy to hear that Belly’s forever crush, Conrad, is the perfect partner for your sign.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Tap