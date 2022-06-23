Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah — or neither? The cosmos weigh in.
It’s the question of the season: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty weighed in, as have fans across TikTok and Twitter. But what do the cosmos have to say about it? The Summer I Turned Pretty character for your zodiac sign may come as a surprise.
Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow.
If you’re an Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you’ll be happy to hear that Belly’s forever crush, Conrad, is the perfect partner for your sign.