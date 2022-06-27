Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. Belly has always had her eyes on Conrad Fisher, but Jeremiah is just as swoon-worthy in The Summer I Turned Pretty. In fact, you may be #TeamJelly like Taylor, and it’s not hard to see why. Jere is such a great BFF, the first to grab the karaoke mic at a party, and he delivers the sweetest lines to Belly. Some of those The Summer I Turned Pretty Jeremiah quotes could even be used for cute and flirty captions on your next Insta-worthy post.

You could even take a little inspiration from Jeremiah on what to do this summer. Attend a bonfire beach party, go for a drive with your bestie, confess your feelings for your crush, and watch a fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Each summer memory you make needs an Instagram caption to go along with it, and these Jeremiah quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty are perfect for posting. While something like a summer pun is great, these 45 The Summer I Turned Pretty Jeremiah quotes really are for the times you “wanted it to be more.”

Peter Taylor/Prime Video