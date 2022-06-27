45 The Summer I Turned Pretty Jeremiah Quotes For Flirty Instagram Captions This Summer
Raise your hand if you’re #TeamJelly!
Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty follow. Belly has always had her eyes on Conrad Fisher, but Jeremiah is just as swoon-worthy in The Summer I Turned Pretty. In fact, you may be #TeamJelly like Taylor, and it’s not hard to see why. Jere is such a great BFF, the first to grab the karaoke mic at a party, and he delivers the sweetest lines to Belly. Some of those The Summer I Turned Pretty Jeremiah quotes could even be used for cute and flirty captions on your next Insta-worthy post.
You could even take a little inspiration from Jeremiah on what to do this summer. Attend a bonfire beach party, go for a drive with your bestie, confess your feelings for your crush, and watch a fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Each summer memory you make needs an Instagram caption to go along with it, and these Jeremiah quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty are perfect for posting. While something like a summer pun is great, these 45 The Summer I Turned Pretty Jeremiah quotes really are for the times you “wanted it to be more.”
- “Listen, for one, I’m really happy you’re here.”
- “I think if you don’t want to be married, you just shouldn’t be married.”
- “You want to race?”
- “I didn’t even recognize you.”
- “Are those pineapples?”
- “It’s always a pleasure.”
- “Knock ‘em dead.”
- “But it’s your birthday, and you’re the main character, Belly, not her.”
- “Mind if I have this dance?”
- “Hey, Alexa. Play ‘So Pretty.’”
- “Who you looking for?”
- “For the record, I liked him.”
- “All my favorite snacks are gone.”
- “Let’s see the art.”
- “You guys play nice, you hear?”
- “Hey, come on. Let’s go swim.”
- “How come nobody ever wants to play with me?”
- “Is this one of your solo night swims, or can I join?”
- “It’s nothing. Everything.”
- “You’re my best friend. There are times I wanted it to be more.”
- “And I guess I was just waiting.”
- “Do you think you could ever...?”
- “It’s always been us. How can you not see?”
- “How’d you sleep?”
- “I, uh, I didn’t want to rush you or anything, but I would like to eventually talk about what happened the other night.”
- “Belly, I’ll always come and get you.”
- “No, you’re not gonna get in a car with a guy you just met.”
- “Your name is Cam Cameron?”
- “Look who came back all growed up.”
- “Aw, man. I’ve been wanting to go in the ocean all day, but I’ve been waiting for you to get here.”
- “I would love to, uh, take you surfing sometime.”
- “Nobody’s gonna want to hook up with you after they see you in this.”
- “Take it in, Steven. This is all ours.”
- “You look hot.”
- “He’s hopeless, but my hangover smoothie — it cures all.”
- “Just go back to bed, all right?”
- “This is a delicate science, and your heavy breathing is gonna break the yolk.”
- “He’ll complain when he’s conscious.”
- “So, how come I never see you at the pool?”
- “Does your parents’ pool have all this?”
- “No, Luke, I’m just equal opportunity.”
- “Don’t be nervous. We’re gonna be the best waltzers out there.”
- “I’ll grab your hand, and we’ll dance away from everybody.”
- “You’re a goddess.”
- “Why aren’t you saying anything?”