Dunder Mifflin fans, it’s time to clock in. An all-new The Office pop-up is coming to Chicago, and tickets are now on sale for the interactive exhibit. Starting on Oct. 15 through early 2022, you can visit The Office Experience to enjoy recreated sets from the show, props, and plenty of “stitious” photo opps, so get ready for you and your friends to feel like you’re in an episode of your own for under $40.

Fans looking to check out Dunder Mifflin IRL can do so on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile at The Shops at North Bridge, which is located at 540 N. Michigan Ave. The exhibit — which will run from Oct. 15 through Jan. 17, 2022 — was created by Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment with help from the show’s creator, Greg Daniels, and it shows. You’ll truly feel like you’ve traveled to Scranton, Pennsylvania upon entering The Office Experience as you explore the Dunder Mifflin offices and even Dwight’s Schrute Farms.

Channel your inner Kelly Kapoor and film your own talking head interview in the meeting room or play a round of Hate Ball at Kevin and Oscar’s desk. Since you’ve probably marathon-watched the nine seasons of the show a few times, the ideas for Insta-worthy pics and videos you could capture in the Dunder Mifflin office are seemingly endless. Just don’t forget to get a few videos of you looking straight into camera à la Jim.

Speaking of cameras, visiting the pop-up is the perfect excuse to dress up as your favorite character for some Insta pics or TikToks of you recreating some of the most iconic scenes from the series. Sit at the reception desk as your partner flirts with you, like Jim and Pam used to do. You could also deliver some of Michael’s most memorable lines, like “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious,” while sitting at his desk. Along with sets, there will also be props from the show on display for you to see and a souvenir shop that’s located in the Dunder Mifflin Warehouse. The store, which will be open to both ticket holders and the public, will have exclusive items that you can only purchase at The Office Experience like a “World’s Best Boss” mug.

In short, if you want to relive some of your favorite scenes like when Kevin has his unfortunate chili spill and when the Dunder Mifflin crew goes out for a beach day, all you need to do is snag some tickets for you and your crew.

Courtesy of Superfly X

General admission to the experience starts at $37.50 and includes access to the Dunder Mifflin offices and your very own employee badge, which you can personalize. There’s also an option to purchase private access to the exhibit starting at $378. This allows groups of six or 10 to enjoy the Dunder Mifflin offices on their own along with personalized employee badges. With this option, you’ll be given early entry so you won’t have to worry about social distancing from other groups.

Speaking of which, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still suggests you delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated. At this time, masks will be required inside the exhibit, but this just means you have a great excuse to wear your favorite The Office mask, like this Dwight Schrute face mask ($5, Etsy).

If you really want to go all out, there is also a third ticket option for a special event. This starts at $2,525 and allows you to be a part of the party planning committee and host your own event in The Office Experience. You’ll get access to the exhibit for up to 25 or 50 guests, all of whom will get their own employee badges. You’ll also be given a private party space where you can put on your very own Dundie Awards. This is a great opportunity for a The Office-themed birthday or bachelorette party. Whether you want to check out the space with just your Office-loving bestie or go all out with your Finer Things Club, you’ll want to get your tickets ASAP.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.