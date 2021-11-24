It’s the season to have an attitude of gratitude, and this year, there’s so much to be thankful for. With the right precautions, we may be able to get together with some of our friends and family again and celebrate with an in-person feast. While you’re together, be sure to capture the memories and post to Instagram with a heartfelt Thanksgiving 2021 caption.

If you and the fam are spending the holidays together this year, it’s totally possible that you could be feasting together on Turkey Day. If you missed out spending time together in-person last November, you’ll want to be sure to savor every moment, from the scent of apple pie filling the kitchen, to the love and laughter you share around the table. Posting your pics to Instagram with sweet Thanksgiving 2021 captions will help you to look back on this day, year after year, and remember the good times you had together.

Plus, there’s a lot of hilarity that ensues at Thanksgiving dinner with the fam that you’ll also want to call out. Why not show off your stretchy pants with a funny Thanksgiving caption, or throw in a pun about “gourd times with your family”? You won’t forget the fun you had, and neither will everyone on your Instagram feed.

It’s almost time to casse-roll up to dinner, so get your camera app ready and check out these Thanksgiving 2021 captions for Instagram.

Shutterstock

“Gourd times with the best people.” “Touchdowns, tailgates, and turkey.” “In everything, give thanks.” “Eat hard, nap harder.” “Glad I wore stretch pants.” “Turkey and wine and we’re feelin’ fine.” “Leftovers are for quitters.” — Joey Tribbiani from Friends “Thankful for elastic waistbands.” “It’s turkey time.” “Casse-rollin’ with the fam! “My heart and plate are full.” “Life is gourd.” “When we have each other, we have everything.” “This is our happy place.” “Feast mode.” “Turkey sun, cranberry sauce moon, mashed potatoes rising.” “The kitchen dream team.” “I only have pies for you.” “I don’t care what they say about me. I just want to eat.” — Pam Beesly from The Office “These are my Thanksgiving pants!” — Joey Tribbiani from Friends “I came in like a butterball.” “Cheers to family and friends like family.” “Grateful for everything.” “Good vibes and pumpkin pies.” “It’s Thanksgiving, not truth day!” — Rachel Green from Friends “Thank you for the food before us, the friends beside us, and the love between us.” “#naptime.” “This is now a Thanksgiving fan account.” “Keep calm and gobble on.” “Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes.” “Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other." — Randy Pausch "When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed." — Maya Angelou “Thankful, blessed, and too full to be stressed.” “Thanksgiving, man. Not a good day to be my pants.” — Kevin James from King of Queens “Gratitude turns what we have into enough.”