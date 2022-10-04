50 Teenage Dirtbag Captions To Throw It Back On Insta & TikTok

Throwing it it back is nothing new to Instagram, but on TikTok, it’s become a trend to show off your teenage dirtbag years. The social media app has a way of giving new life to certain songs, and “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus has found its way to the FYP decades after it was first released. To participate in the trend, you may first need some captions for teenage dirtbag pics.

For anyone unfamiliar with the teenage dirtbag trend, it’s just a way to show off your most rebellious and hilariously awkward pics from high school. While some people totally nail the teenage dirtbag vibe, others have found that they were the complete opposite of a teenage dirtbag. For instance, Jennifer Garner’s teenage dirtbag Insta Reel showed off she was more of the girl next door with photos of her in band and dancing ballet in high school. Whether you fit the vibe or not, you definitely need some teenage dirtbag Instagram captions to go with your throwback pics.

These teenage dirtbag quotes and throwback Instagram captions work whether you’re making a TikTok video or just posting a photo dump of old pics. Go for the LOLs like Joe Jonas or use this as an excuse to show off your fave pics like Christina Aguilera. Everyone had their version of a #TeenageDirtbag phase and it’s time to share that with your friends.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images