What a time to be a Swiftie. Between staying up till midnight to see if she’ll drop a new Midnights Mayhem With Me on TikTok and trying to decode what’s already been revealed, fans of Taylor Swift are pretty busy leading up to the release of Midnights on Oct. 21. If you follow every move the singer makes, you’ve already seen and probably copped some of the official Midnights merch, but did you know there’s also some cute Taylor Swift Midnights merch on Etsy as well?

Of course, a ‘70s-inspired colorblock crewneck and jeweled bracelet from Swift’s official Midnights merch is a must, but sometimes you want more. And let’s face it, you may be looking for a more budget-friendly way to support Swift as well, and Etsy is the place to do it. Whether you’re in search of a new sweater to add to your fall collection or a Midnights-inspired sticker to add to your fave water bottle, there is some Taylor Swift Midnights merch on Etsy waiting for you.

With the reveal of more track names, there could even be more merch on the way. For now, though, browse these standout options, add to cart what catches your eye, and make yourself a coffee because we’re staying up late until Midnights drops.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Get Cozy With A Midnights Teaser-Inspired Sweatshirt Taylor Midnights Two Sides Sweatshirt Etsy $31 See on Etsy You have your pick of Midnights-inspired sweatshirts on Etsy, but this one takes inspiration from Swift’s teaser to the album. There is a simple Midnights logo on the front, and cute imagery and Swift’s words on the back. This is the perfect cozy crewneck to sport as you’re staying up late this autumn, and waiting for more Easter eggs to drop.

Stay Comfy With This Midnights Mayhem With Me Sweatshirt Midnights Mayhem With Me Embroidered Sweatshirt Etsy $40 See on Etsy Another Taylor Swift sweatshirt option is this one inspired by Swift’s TikTok series, where she reveals different track names. The Midnights Mayhem with Me crewneck is also a perfect loungewear staple to add to your collection. After all, with Midnights coming out in late October and having to stay up late till then, you need more cozy essentials in your closet.

Put Together A Cute ‘Fit With This Tee Midnights Mayhem Shirt Etsy $21 See on Etsy Of course, it’s still a little warm in some places, so you may prefer a Midnights Mayhem with Me tee instead. Similar to a lot of the Midnights merch, this shirt has a very ‘70s vibe to it and will look super cute tucked in your fave jeans.

Choose Between A Sweatshirt, Hoodie, And Tee With This Look Taylor Midnights Album Cover 2022 Sweatshirt Etsy $20 See on Etsy The beauty of Etsy is that a lot items allow you to customize them to your liking. For instance, you can get this album artwork-inspired design on a sweatshirt, hoodie, or tee in a variety of colors like white, orange, black, and even forest green. It all depends on what you like to wear the most and how you’d like to display your Taylor Swift fandom.

Keep Yourself Warm At Midnight With A Blanket Midnights Taylor Swift Blanket Etsy $37 See on Etsy There’s no better way to spend your midnights than wrapped up in a blanket with your fave tea. This Midnights throw with stars perfectly captures the essence of this era and will keep you cozy at night. It can even be thrown onto your couch or bed to give your space a more Swiftie feel.

Show You’re A Fan Of Track Eight Midnights Album Sweatshirt Etsy $27 See on Etsy Swift has revealed that track eight on Midnights will be called “Vigilante Sh*t.” If you’re already a fan by the track name alone, get yourself this matching Taylor Swift sweatshirt. It even features the lighter on the front of the Midnights album as well

Decorate Your Room With Midnights Wall Art Meet Me At Midnight Etsy $10 See on Etsy Any Swiftie will agree that Taylor Swift home decor is always in season. That’s especially true with subtle Swift decor like this “Meet Me At Midnight” art. Anyone else would think it’s just cool wall art in your bedroom or dorm room, but true fans will know it’s a nod to Midnights.

Bake Midnights Cookies With This Cutter Taylor Swift Midnights Cookie Cutter Etsy $9 See on Etsy Swift loves to bake, and maybe you do too. If that’s the case, you’ll want to get this Midnights cookie cutter. You could even make a batch of Swift’s famous chai cookies this fall and brand them for the new album.

Accessorize With A Midnights Necklace Stainless Steel Midnights Necklace Etsy $30 See on Etsy Complete your Midnights OOTD with this necklace. You have your choice of silver, gold, and rose gold for the color. This Taylor Swift necklace is so cute and will go with just about anything, so you may want to get your bestie one too. If you both have one, it can be like your Swift-inspired BFF necklaces.

Add A Midnights Pin To Your Fave Denim Midnights Taylor Swift Pin Etsy $11 See on Etsy Fall is a time to break out your fave denim jacket, so get a Midnights pin to accessorize it. Adding an enamel pin to your jacket is a great way to make it your own and show off your fandom at the same time. This subtle pin will show how excited you are for Oct. 21.

Light A Midnights Candle In October Mahogany Midnights (Fir Needle) 8 oz Candle Etsy $25 See on Etsy After putting on your sweatshirt and wrapping yourself up in a blanket, you need to light a candle to really get in the cozy mood for midnight. This candle from Etsy smells like midnights with Swift — aka it’s a mix of pine, fir needle, amber, white musk, and mahogany.

Iron On This Midnights Patch To Your Jacket And Bags Taylor Swift Midnights Iron-On Patch Etsy $13 See on Etsy Another way to make your fave denim even more unique is to add a patch like this one. You could also iron on this patch to your fave messenger bag or backpack for school, work, or travel. The best part of all is this patch is $13, which is Swift’s favorite number.

Add A Swift Sticker To Your ESWB Taylor Swift Meet Me At Midnight Waterproof Sticker Etsy $3 See on Etsy Everyone has a go-to or emotional support water bottle — aka ESWB. It’s the one you bring along on travels and to the gym, so make it your own with some stickers. If you like this “Meet Me At Midnight” design, you can also get it on a matching crewneck sweatshirt ($40).

Throw On A Midnights Cardigan LOONFUNG Stars and Moon Emboibery Gradient Blue Knitted Midnights Cardigan Etsy $98 See on Etsy Out of all the merch Swift has put out, her cardigan for the folklore era is iconic. You kind of wish you had a cardigan for every album era, and now you can have one for Midnights, thanks to Etsy. This blue cardigan is inspired by the Midnights album and in the same style as the Swift cardigan.