Unlock A Clutch 1-Time Sale At Target Just For Being A College Student

It’s officially August, and you know what that means: back-to-school (and more importantly, back-to-school shopping) is officially upon us. Before you make your journey back to campus, Target is offering a 20% discount to college students enrolled in the Target Circle rewards program — and the goodies you can get will definitely put you in a good mood before syllabus week. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Target’s college student 2022 discount, and how you can use it for a big sale day.

If you haven’t made any headway on your college must-haves check list yet, don’t worry, because Target has got you covered. To help take the stress out of back-to-school shopping (and to take some of the pressure off your wallet), the big box department store is offering a major 20% college student discount through the Target Circle rewards program, so you can start the year off fresh, and score some even fresher finds. The discount is valid on tons of goodies available on the College Shop section of the Target website, which means Target Circle college students will be able to snag just about anything from cozy, eye-catching bedding sets, to all the best dorm storage solution must-haves.

The offer is only available through Sept. 3, but if you want to get first-pick on all the best school supplies necessities, and decorate your dorm to perfection, you’re gonna want to get a jump on this discount ASAP.

Even if you’re not *mentally* prepared to head back to school, you can still be prepared with some seriously sweet college essentials. Here’s how you can save big before you hit the dorms for the fall.

How To Get The Target College Student Discount

If you’re not a Target Circle member already, don’t sweat, because you can sign up for free here whenever you want. After you’ve done that, you’ll need to navigate to your account settings, then select the student verification section to verify your college enrollment. To do so, you’ll be asked to provide the name of your school, what school year you’ll be entering, and your birthday. Once you’ve entered all the info, tap the red Verify button at the bottom of the page.

Then, you’ll want to make sure you have some proof of enrollment nearby, because you may be asked to upload a copy of your student ID, class schedule, or tuition receipt that displays your full name, your school’s name, and a date in the current school year.

How To Use The Target Circle College Student Discount

Once you’ve gotten your student verification all settled, you’re free to start adding to cart.

Choose When To Use Your 1-Time 20% Discount:

The one-time 20% discount works in stores and online, which means you don’t even have to leave your house to stock up on school supplies. But it gets even better, because the discount can even be applied to an in-store order pickup, or a same-day delivery, too. Just make sure to pick up purchase everything you need at once, though, because the discount is only valid for a one-time in-store or online use. As long as the items are purchased together, the discount will apply to multiple items in an order, so don’t worry about saving the 20% off deal for the most expensive item in your haul.

How To Redeem Online:

To redeem your discount on an online purchase, all you’ll need to do is sign into your Target Circle account and select the discount out checkout to use it.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Redeem In Store:

If you’re shopping in store, you secure those good-good 20% savings the same way you would normally use your Target Circle discount — just enter the phone number connected to your account at checkout, then scan the Target Circle barcode that can be found in your Wallet in the Target app or online on your Target Circle dashboard.

If you forget to redeem the discount in-store, you can also enter or scan the receipt numbers from your in-store purchases within 7 days to get your cash back.

What Can’t You Redeem Your Discount On?

According to student discount offer page on the Target website, there are a lot of brands and products the discount can’t be redeemed on, including Apple, Google, Beats, Sony, LG OLED TV, Samsung TVs, and more, which means you probably won’t be able to update your electronics for the new school year. To see the full list of exclusions, click here.

If you’re gonna go back to school, you might as well do it in style. Stock up on all your favorite school essentials and more with Target’s 20% college student discount through Sept. 3.