For the two types of holiday shoppers that exist — the planners and the procrastinators — shopping at Target is always a go-to. And as the season of giving is fast approaching, you know what that means: Black Friday and the annual race to check off gifts for everyone on your list. With the can’t-miss markdowns from Target, the seasonal sales might just be enticing enough to convert even the most stuck-in-their-ways procrastinating gifters. From kitchen gadgets, including Instant Pots and coffee makers, to hummingbird feeders, Dyson vacuums, and luxury glassware sets, you won’t want to miss out, so start shopping ASAP with the Target Black Friday 2021 home goods deals.

This year, you’ll have the option to shop Target’s Black Friday sale in-person or online. The big retailer is making the entire experience of scoring the best deals on home goods easier than ever by offering swoon-worthy discounts even before Thanksgiving. Ever since the end of October, Target has been adding new “Holiday Best” deals every Sunday, leading up to a big Black Friday sale on Nov. 26. In addition to those weekly discounts, the retailer is also offering the Target Holiday Price Match Guarantee, and anything purchased between Oct. 10 through Dec. 24 is eligible. If you happen to find a lower price on an item you purchased at another retailer, Target will match the competitor’s price and refund you the difference within 14 days of your purchase.

To meet all of your home goods holiday needs — be them for yourself or for others — Target’s “Holiday Best” deals and upcoming Black Friday discounts are some of the best out there this season. For all of the details on the sale, as well as items to look out for, here’s what you need to know.

When does Target’s Home Goods Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Target has been rolling out holiday season markdowns for a few weeks now, with new ones dropping every Sunday, but the official Black Friday sale at Target will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 21 in-store and online during Black Friday week. However, keep an extra eye out from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, as for these three days, Target will add even more Black Friday deals, including up to 50% off select kitchen, living, and dining room furniture. All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26. Make sure to check Target’s store locator ahead of time for up-to-date information about your local store if you opt for shopping in-person.

How long does Target’s Home Goods Black Friday 2021 sale last?

Target’s Black Friday sale will run until Saturday, Nov. 27, but things will pick back up on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, for even more great deals and discounts from the store. Keep a watchful eye on Target’s Cyber Monday page from the retailer for all of the drops and markdowns.

What's included in Target’s Home Goods Black Friday 2021 sale?

