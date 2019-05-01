The warmest months of the year will be here before you know it, and you're slowly putting together your summer plans. You're taking days off of work for camping trips, and penciling in the Friday nights that'll be spent making s'mores and watching the stars light up the night sky. After months of staying home, marking the word “busy” in your planner has never felt so good and you’re highly anticipating the captions for tan line pics you’ll need from one adventure to the next.

You know that being tan isn’t everything. But you’d be lying if you said you aren’t excited to try out the new SPF you bought, play volleyball with your besties, and get a little sun-kissed. There’s a bathing suit you’ve been dying to wear in your drawers, and you recently snagged a new pair of sunglasses that’ll complete the entire look. When you take pictures this summer, you’re fully expecting your excitement, confidence, and unconditional love for the season to shine, and for your BFFs to comment something about Hot Girl Summer on your Instagram posts.

Just thinking about what’s to come makes you want to do a little dance in your home office, and skip ahead in the calendar. Unfortunately, you can’t alter time and space, so you might as well spend this time planning your summer #OOTDs, daydreaming about your freckles, and gathering up some of these captions for tan line pics that’ll make you feel golden. Your sun-soaked dreams will develop soon enough.

"Stay golden, babe." "I'm all about the good times and tan lines." "Let me introduce you to my tan line." "We're glowing brighter than the sun." "It's a tanning kind of day." "Salty hair and tan lines." "Live a bikini kind of life." "You can never have too much beach." "Getting kissed by the sun." "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." "Soaking up the sun. Do not disturb." "My tan lines are sweeter than freshly made lemonade." "Chilling in the sunshine won't solve all your problems, but it's a pretty good start." "Sorry for the things I said when it was winter." "90% tan, 10% sunburnt." "This post is sponsored by my sunscreen." "Good tans take time." "Growing and glowing." "A bathing suit a day keeps the bad vibes away." "The power this tan line has is unmatched." "Don’t sweat it. It’s just a little tan line." "Don’t forget to reapply your sunscreen, kids." "Welcome to my Hot Girl Summer." "The tan lines are coming." "POV: You’re the sun." "Feelin' so fine in the sunshine." "Radiate positivity." "Girls just wanna have sun." "I’m the living, breathing version of the sparkle emoji." "Does anyone else like to stan their tan?" "First, they’re salty. Then, they’re sun-kissed." "Tastes like strawberries, on a summer evening." — Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar" “You’re so golden.” — Harry Styles, “Golden” "I’ve been manifesting these tan lines for months." "Cute, vaccinated, and totally in love with summer." "My aesthetic is colorful bathing suits and tan lines" "Talk to the tan."