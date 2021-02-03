These Super Bowl Dessert Recipes On TikTok Will Make A Touchdown With Your Crew

The sweetest part about Super Bowl Sunday is undoubtedly the dessert spread. Whether you choose to prepare ice cream cookie bowls or s'mores brownies, there are so many Super Bowl dessert recipes on TikTok that are total touchdowns. In fact, it might be hard to decide what treats you’d like to whip up and serve. Luckily, you can narrow down your options with the yummy Super Bowl dessert recipes featured on this list.

You can easily recreate these TikTok dessert recipes by gathering some simple ingredients you likely already have in your cupboard. Use a cake mix to recreate a TikToker's football cupcakes, and give your sweets a Super Bowl twist. Or, you can follow another Super Bowl dessert recipe that requires cookie dough to make ice cream bowls. When it comes to TikTok, any dessert can be decorated to look like a football, including strawberries dipped in chocolate.

After you create and display your game-winning spread of Super Bowl Sunday desserts, you'll want to capture the sweetness with a snap on the 'Gram. That way, your followers can see how big you scored in the kitchen with Super Bowl dessert ideas. But, the best part is, by making any of these Super Bowl dessert recipes from TikTok, your housemates will declare you the real MVP of game day desserts.

01 These Strawberries Are Covered In Chocolate TikTok Strawberries will totally sweeten up your evening. Give this treat a Super Bowl spin by coating the berries in chocolate and drawing lines with white icing to resemble football lacing, as demonstrated by Tarte Cosmetics on TikTok.

02 These Muddy Buddies Have A Cookies And Cream Twist You may know this classic treat as moose munch or puppy chow. Now, you can give your muddy buddies a cookies and cream upgrade. Simply coat your Chex Mix with melted white chocolate, like TikToker @sammypur does. Then, place the mix into a plastic bag with your Oreo crumbs and powdered sugar. Shake and serve.

03 These Ice Cream Cookie Bowls TikTok This Super Bowl dessert TikTok from TikToker @foodforthought1 calls for store-bought cookie dough. Form the dough around the back of a muffin tin to create individual bowls. Once the cookie bowls are baked and cooled, they are ready to be stuffed with ice cream and toppings.

04 This Crockpot Cobbler You and your Crockpot will be the dream team with this Super Bowl cobbler recipe. According to TikToker @melissajorealrecipes, you just need to add your ingredients to your pot about two hours before you’re ready to serve. Start it as the game begins and you’ll have a delicious Super Bowl dessert to enjoy around halftime with ice cream or whipped cream on top.

05 These Chocolate Football Pretzels Sometimes, you're in the mood for a snack that's both sweet and salty. These chocolate pretzels that are shaped like footballs will cater to your sweet tooth and win over your housemates. For this Super Bowl recipe from TikToker @the.brickery, you'll need pretzels with peanut butter filling, chocolate, and white icing.

06 These Football Cupcakes TikTok This TikTok football cupcake recipe will come in clutch on game day. TikToker @lifeasjessicamarie bakes chocolate cupcakes, then tops each off with chocolate frosting. The finishing touch is to draw football laces with white icing.

07 This Oreo Dip While you usually have a spread of savory dips for Super Bowl Sunday — like spinach and artichoke dip, guacamole, and nacho cheese — include a sweet dip as well this year. This Oreo dip from TikToker @everythingabbs will make you the MVP of all your friends, and it’s super easy to make. Once all blended together, you can dip things in like strawberries, graham crackers, or even more Oreos.