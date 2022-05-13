If you have a dog, you probably spend a lot of time and energy trying to keep them happy and healthy, and one of the biggest struggles of pet ownership can be finding the right food and meal plan for your pup. The market is loaded with kibble brands. Even when you break them down into smaller categories (wet, dry, canned, semi-moist, the list goes on), it can be extremely difficult to find one that gives pups all the nutrients they need; is made from high-quality, whole-food ingredients; is deemed delicious even by picky dogs (I’m looking at you Oscar); and is actually easy for you dish out come meal-time.

Cue Sundays for Dogs, which is real, high-quality dog food that offers the best of both worlds: Since it’s made using fresh meat, vegetables, and fruits, it provides all the nutrients your dog needs with plenty of additional benefits (for you and for them). However, because it’s gently air-dried at the optimal time to retain nutrients, it’s shelf-stable and ready to eat right out of the box. And one of the coolest things about Sundays for Dogs is the quiz; just answer a few questions about your pup and it’ll customize a food plan for you.

Why Choose Sundays For Dogs?

The brand was created by practicing small-animal veterinarian Tory Waxman, so you know it starts with health in mind. When Dr. Waxman’s dog got sick, she “became obsessed with finding the best dog food: something healthier than kibble, but easier than home-cooked foods.” Nothing measured up, so she teamed up with her husband (an engineer) to make their own. The result? Carefully chosen, dog-friendly ingredients — and no fillers whatsoever — in an easy-to-serve package.

Each feeding plan is customized for your dog’s size, breed, and activity level, which are determined through the site’s fast and easy quiz. Still, all of the recipes contain only raw or whole-food ingredients (processed at a USDA human-food facility) that are air-dried to preserve their nutrients, taste, and convenience.

Even though the food pours straight out of a box into your dog’s bowl — without the need for refrigeration, chopping, adding water, or messy cleanup — it still results in plenty of benefits for your pup; the most noteworthy are improved stools, a softer coat, more energy, balanced weight levels, and increased excitement about eating. (Yes, even for picky dogs; my rescue dog, Oscar, won’t touch most things I put in his bowl, but he was eating Sundays by day one. He also has a particularly sensitive stomach, and so far, we haven’t had a single issue.)

How Much Does Sundays Dog Food Cost?

Your dog deserves better than standard kibble, but you don’t have to break the bank in order to get high-quality pet food. While prices vary depending on your pet’s unique plan, Sundays starts at less than $2 a day — so it’s 40% more affordable than leading fresh brands. There’s also a hassle-free money-back guarantee for peace of mind for those picky eaters. Shipping is fast, free, and — if choose to subscribe — automatic, but you can pause/skip an order (or cancel your subscription entirely) anytime.

Plus, get $20 off your first order when you use code 20BUCKSOFF at checkout.

A Closer Look At The Kibble

Check out Sundays’ two recipe options (and their ingredients) below and see why the brand has a 4.8-star rating.

Made using a well-rounded mix of USDA beef ingredients, this recipe is the ideal option for picky eaters or pets with allergies. That’s because it doesn’t contain any common allergens or artificial ingredients. It offers a complete and balanced meal with a guaranteed analysis of at least 35% crude protein and 20% crude fat. Finally, it pours straight out of the box, doesn’t require any refrigeration or messy cleanup, and tastes like a treat to your pet.

One reviewer wrote: “Toby used to barely touch his old food, and if he did, it wasn’t till late at night. Now that we switched to Sundays, I can barely put the bowl down before he’s going at it. It’s such a relief that he’s excited to eat now. It also seems like he’s more energetic (in a good way!) and I swear he’s been shedding less since the switch.”

Ingredients: USDA Beef, Beef Heart, Beef Liver, Beef Bone, Quinoa, Pumpkin, Wild Salmon Oil, Sunflower Oil, Zucchini, Kale, Flaxseed, Sea Salt, Parsley, Kelp, Chicory Root, Turmeric, Mixed Tocopherols, Ginger, Selenium Yeast, Blueberries, Carrots, Apples, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Oranges, Cranberries, Spinach, Beets, Tart Cherries, Strawberries.

Sundays’ chicken recipe uses whole ingredients from chicken, fruits, and vegetables for an air-dried, ready-to-eat meal that’s good for dogs and dogs love to eat. It’s formulated to meet the adult dog nutritional standards established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles, and it contains a minimum of 35% crude protein and 15% crude fat. Like the beef recipe, meal-time is as easy as pouring into the bowl.

One reviewer wrote: “There were a couple of brands of chicken flavored kibble that [my dog] would eat, but some days she wouldn't eat until it seemed like she was starved and had no other choice. This has all changed thanks to Sundays! Joan is finally eating in regular portions at a regular time. I feel less stressed, her energy levels have improved, and her general health and weight seem much better.”

Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Liver, Eggs, Millet, Oat, Pumpkin, Kale, Ground Bone, Fish Oil, Sea Salt, Flaxseed, Parsley, Turmeric, Chicory Root, Kelp, Mixed Tocopherols, Ginger, Blueberries, Carrots, Apples, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Broccoli, Oranges, Cranberries, Spinach, Beets, Tart Cherries, Strawberries.