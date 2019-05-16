35 Summer Travel Quotes For Anyone Who's Ready To Sea The World

Summer is such an enticing season, because the possibilities are truly endless. If you're in school, summer vacation is a much-deserved break to do whatever you want, and for anyone who's working, it's the best time of the year to use those vacation days. You have the whole world to sea, after all — and what better excuse than a warm, beautiful season to do it in? Follow your wanderlust wherever it may take you, but don't forget to pack some of these summer travel quotes for inspiration and your summer adventure Instagram captions.

Jetting off or hopping in the car to new places is just the beginning. When you're in a new city or country, you're there to explore the best the destination has to offer. From the most delicious, authentic food, to breathtaking sights and landmarks, your camera will be doing a lot of work snapping pictures of your summer adventures left and right. You don't have to do any work posting those pics with these 35 summer travel quotes as your captions.

These quotes about summer vacation are perfect for your European vacay or pics of you packing your suitcase, ready to hit the road. Summer adventures only happen once a year, so it’s necessary to make the best of them. Not only will these summer adventure quotes make posting photos of your travels much easier, but they'll be a good inspiration for a wanderluster like yourself to keep going wherever your passport will take you.

"Catch me by the sea." “I'm ready for take-off." "Wandering where the sun rays are strong and the WiFi is weak." "Friends, sun, sand, and the sea? That sounds like a summer to me." "I dream to travel so much that the airport workers will recognize me and ask, 'Where are you going this time?'" "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty "Travelers are dreamers who make their desires for adventure a reality." "Live the life that people write novels about." "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss "I just want to chill on the beach all summer long." "Do not disturb me unless you're a glass of frosé." “You can never cross the ocean until you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." — André Gide "My favorite summer reading list is reading menus from restaurants in different cities I travel to." "So... are we there yet?" "Up in the clouds on my way to unknown things." "Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta "I could summer vacay all day." "Ready to sea the world." "I do believe it's time for another adventure." "The summer is an excuse to take the scenic route." "Hello summer, want to go somewhere new?" "Have passport, will travel." "I'll look back on this summer and smile, because I decided it was worth sea-sing." "The world is my oyster, and I must sea it." “What’s on my bucket list? Everywhere.” “Bucket list destination.” “You’ll never regret traveling too much.” “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson “Let's wander where the wifi is weak.” “Jobs fill your pocket, but adventures fill your soul.” “If you think adventure is dangerous try routine, it’s lethal.” — Paulo Coelho “Good vibes happen on the tides.” “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” — Confucius “I need a six-month-long vacation twice a year.”