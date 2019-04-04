Now that summer’s here, you've been enjoying pool parties, the warm sunshine, and, of course, looking forward to making memories with your friends at a ton of summer concerts. There are few things as magical as singing along to your favorite song in a crowd with thousands of strangers and dancing all night with your besties. You’ll never regret spending a little extra cash on a great concert ticket, because life is all about taking advantage of experiences that inspire you to live in the moment and enjoy where you are. You may be hitting the road for festival season or hanging in your hometown to catch some tours that come through, but wherever the music leads you, you’ll want to capture the moment in a photo. Rock your feed with an epic shot from the crowd with one of these fun summer concert Instagram captions.

You might not be one for crowd surfing, but you'll be taking a ton of pictures either way. Before you even get to the show, you’ll want to snap some cute concert ‘fit pics. You may even want to do a transition Instagram Reel or sprinkle rainbow glitter in your hair for an EDM concert, which will require some concert captions for when you want to post. Whether you’re going to an outdoor music festival and plan to get up on your partner's shoulders to snap the perfect pic of the stage or just sit down quietly while you enjoy a concert that's super chill, it cannot be denied that concert Instagram captions are a must.

This list of 40 concert captions even includes country concert captions, because summer is the season for music in all forms. A few country concert caption ideas will work with a Boomerang of you showing off your boots or a candid of you dancing with your besties. No matter the snap or genre of music you listen to, here are concert captions and country concert Instagram captions to bring with you to the show. For so many people, music is the closest thing to magic, and going to as many concerts as you can this summer will be one of the highlights of your season.

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

"It's more than music to me." "She was born to be free, let her run wild in her own way and you will never lose her." — Nikki Rowe "Let's go where the music is too loud." "We are the ones with the messy hair, the dirty feet, and that wild sparkle in our eyes." "I don't want this night to ever end." "Shortest horror story ever: 'sold out!'" "Dancing into the weekend like..." "Leave the night on." — Sam Hunt, "Leave the Night On" "Take me back to those summer nights." "Sweet summer." "It's living in all of us, and it's brought us here because you are the music in me." — Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens, "You Are the Music in Me" "Dancing like nobody's there." "Music is the strongest form of magic." — Marilyn Manson "Because you know I'm all about that bass." — Meghan Trainor, "All About That Bass" "You can find me at a concert." "Go where the good vibes are." “I hope you think my favorite song, the one we danced to all night long.” — Taylor Swift, “Tim McGraw” "This is the part when I break free." — Ariana Grande, "Break Free" "Music says what's in your heart when you can't find the words." "When the lights go up I want to watch the way you take the stage by storm." — All Time Low, "Dear Maria, Count Me In" "I wish I was a punk rocker with flowers in my hair." — Sandi Thom, "I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (with Flowers in My Hair)" "Life is made of small moments like this." "We know how to turn it inside out and get a little bit rowdy." — Neck Deep, "Can't Kick Up the Roots" "I don't just sing, I perform." "Good music, good people, good vibes." "We're here because of the music." "Life is short. Buy the concert tickets." "Here for the Instas." "You've never seen me truly happy, unless you've gone to a concert with me." “‘Cause we don't need permission to dance.” — BTS, “Permission to Dance” “I'm not much for dancing but for you I did.” — Taylor Swift, “Last Kiss” “Why does music sound better late at night?” “TFW you finally get to see the artist who changed your life.” “I'ma need to see your f***in’ hands at the concert.” — Jay-Z, “Monster” “Those summer nights.” — Grease, “Summer Nights” “Everyone has their thing, concerts are my thing.” “I’m going to lose my voice tonight.” “Music makes the people come together.” — Madonna, Music” “Missy Elliott was right. Music makes you lose control.” “So stop pretending you're shy, just come on and dance, dance, dance, dance, oh.” — Jonas Brothers, “Only Human”