Everyone can’t stop talking about HBO’s hit show, Succession, for good reason. You can’t stop watching the characters crash and burn, and they still manage to deliver some amazing one-liners that deserve their own sassy greeting card. Luckily, there are a lot of creative small business on Etsy, and they’re slaying the Succession-inspired Valentine’s Day card game.

Whether you’re a Logan Roy or more of a Greg, there’s a priceless quote (and Valentine’s Day card) out there just for you. And there are plenty of Succession cards on Etsy for other characters, including Roman, Gerri, Shiv, and Tom, so you can find the perfect valentine for your partner and besties. Honestly, some of the Succession quotes and cards are so hilarious that you could probably give them to any of your sarcasm-loving friends and they’d think they’re funny, even if they aren’t fans of the show.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you send out cards one-by-one, or print a bunch of cheeky valentines at home — all of the Succession fans in your life are sure to swoon over them. Check out these Succession Valentine’s Day cards on Etsy and pick out a few of your faves for your faves.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 If It Is To Be Said Card Cousin Greg Succession Valentines Greetings Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy Send your love a goofy, slightly passive valentine with this Cousin Greg card on Etsy. The front quote from “Greg the Egg” will make them laugh, and you can write a heartfelt note on the blank image inside.

02 I May Not Love You Card Shiv Succession Valentine Etsy $6.50 See On Etsy Shiv sends her love with this passive aggressive valentine. Tell your favorite someone that you may not love them, but you also kind of do.

03 Greg To My Tom Card Greg To My Tom Card Etsy $5.50 See On Etsy Any Succession fan is sure to love this “Greg to my Tom” Valentine’s Day card. It may not be love, but these two are stuck together until the end.

04 Gerri To My Roman Card Roman & Gerri Succession Greetings Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy This Gerri and Roman card is the perfect way to show your partner that you kinda, sorta care about them. This premium card also has a blank interior so you can tell your slime puppy you love them in your own words.

05 Tomlette To Greggs Card Tom and Greg Valentine's Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy Show your own personal Tomlette that you’re their Greggs for life with this punny Succession Valentine’s Day card. It also comes with a downloadable sticker file so you can make your own stickers.

06 Favorite Slime Puppy Card Roman Roy Succession Valentine's Greetings Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy Grab a few of these Roman Roy Valentine’s Day cards to spread the love to all of your favorite slime puppies. You can even write your own love note on the inside.

07 I Love You More Than Succession Card 'Succession' Greeting Card Etsy $5 See On Etsy This Succession card shows the object of your affection that you love them more than your favorite show, which is saying a lot. Plus, you can place a few character stickers inside the envelope to prove your point.

08 Now Go F*ck Off Card Logan Roy Greeting Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy This Succession Logan Roy Valentine’s Day card is a whole vibe. Show your appreciation, then tell them to get out of your face, just like the patriarch of the Roy family.

09 Succession Valentines Digital Download Succession Valentines - Print At Home Etsy $5 See On Etsy This digital download allows you to print as many Succession valentines at home as you’d like. Share the hilarious Succession quotes and obscenities with all of your fave fans of the show.