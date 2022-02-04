Everyone can’t stop talking about HBO’s hit show, Succession, for good reason. You can’t stop watching the characters crash and burn, and they still manage to deliver some amazing one-liners that deserve their own sassy greeting card. Luckily, there are a lot of creative small business on Etsy, and they’re slaying the Succession-inspired Valentine’s Day card game.
Whether you’re a Logan Roy or more of a Greg, there’s a priceless quote (and Valentine’s Day card) out there just for you. And there are plenty of Succession cards on Etsy for other characters, including Roman, Gerri, Shiv, and Tom, so you can find the perfect valentine for your partner and besties. Honestly, some of the Succession quotes and cards are so hilarious that you could probably give them to any of your sarcasm-loving friends and they’d think they’re funny, even if they aren’t fans of the show.
At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you send out cards one-by-one, or print a bunch of cheekyvalentines at home — all of the Succession fans in your life are sure to swoon over them. Check out these Succession Valentine’s Day cards on Etsy and pick out a few of your faves for your faves.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.