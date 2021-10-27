Halloween is the perfect time to channel your favorite horror movies and shows, including Stranger Things. Since it was released in 2016, the show has been a hub for iconic looks that your best friends will totally recognize on Oct. 31, including Eleven’s colorful jumpsuit, Steve and Robin’s Scoops Ahoy uniform, and Hopper’s tropical shirt. Not to mention, any of the Stranger Things quotes for Halloween captions below would complement any edgy IG post.

They come straight from the funniest and spookiest scenes from the show, like when Steve and Dustin reunite after a month apart from each other or when Lucas tells Max about the Upside Down for the first time. Although Stranger Things’ fourth season has already been teased, and is set to be released in 2022, these quotes will get you and your pals in the Halloween mood in the meantime. They might even inspire your itinerary for the night, and encourage you to marathon the show after having a photo shoot in your costumes.

To kick things off, first decide on the costume you want to wear. You can be a witch, zombie, or teenager in the ‘80s — it’s totally up to you. These Stranger Things quotes for Halloween captions go well with any costume, whether it includes suspenders, a scrunchie, or a box of Eggos. Some might even rate them an Eleven out of 10.