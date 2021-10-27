These Stranger Things Quotes Will Give Your Halloween Pics An Edge
We rate them an Eleven out of 10.
Halloween is the perfect time to channel your favorite horror movies and shows, including Stranger Things. Since it was released in 2016, the show has been a hub for iconic looks that your best friends will totally recognize on Oct. 31, including Eleven’s colorful jumpsuit, Steve and Robin’s Scoops Ahoy uniform, and Hopper’s tropical shirt. Not to mention, any of the Stranger Things quotes for Halloween captions below would complement any edgy IG post.
They come straight from the funniest and spookiest scenes from the show, like when Steve and Dustin reunite after a month apart from each other or when Lucas tells Max about the Upside Down for the first time. Although Stranger Things’ fourth season has already been teased, and is set to be released in 2022, these quotes will get you and your pals in the Halloween mood in the meantime. They might even inspire your itinerary for the night, and encourage you to marathon the show after having a photo shoot in your costumes.
To kick things off, first decide on the costume you want to wear. You can be a witch, zombie, or teenager in the ‘80s — it’s totally up to you. These Stranger Things quotes for Halloween captions go well with any costume, whether it includes suspenders, a scrunchie, or a box of Eggos. Some might even rate them an Eleven out of 10.
- “How many children are you friends with?” — Robin
- “Powered by wind. Very useful in the apocalypse.” — Dustin
- “It’s this stupid hat. I’m telling you, it’s totally blowing my best feature.” — Steve
- “I think everybody’s on edge.” — Hopper
- “There’s more to life than stupid boys.” — Max
- “I’m just curious why, all of a sudden, you look like some kind of MTV punk.” — Hopper
- “It’s like, like you’re dormant. And then, when he needs you, you’re activated.” — Will
- “This is her new style. What do you think?” — Max
- “Sling ice cream, behave, and don’t get beat up.” — Robin
- “You can’t spell ‘America’ without ‘Erica.’” — Erica
- “She knows her abilities better than any of us.” — Nancy
- “I just got the chills. From this float, not your speech.” — Erica
- “Against that thing? She’s gonna need some backup.” — Lucas
- “You’re gonna have an awesome scar. You’ll look even more badass.” — Mike
- “Bitchin.’” — Eleven
- “Keep saying my name, see what happens.” — Erica
- “I repeat, this is a code red.” — Dustin
- “Why is no one else wearing costumes?” — Dustin
- “Stop talking. You’re going to get us killed.” — Lucas
- “You’ve always been my favorite.” — Nancy
- “Friends don’t lie.” — Eleven
- “I made you a new mixtape.” — Jonathan
- “Mouth breather?” — Eleven
- “We are talking about the destruction of our world as we know it.” — Lucas
- “The only way to get there is through a rip of time and space.” — Mike
- “I just know things now. Things I never did before.” — Will
- “You’re not falling in love with this girl, are you?” — Steve
- “This isn’t D&D. This is real life.” — Mike
- “I miss playing board games every night, making triple-decker Eggo extravaganzas at sunrise.” — Hopper
- “They’re teenagers... It’s just what they do.” — Joyce