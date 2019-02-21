While many people choose to book a flight during their week off, spring break is actually the perfect time for you to unwind and completely chill. It's your chance to fully recharge from the demands of school and a jam-packed schedule. You don't have to go someplace tropical in order to have an enjoyable spring break, either. Sometimes the best vacations are the ones you take from the comforts of your own home. You'll be living your best staycation life, and will likely still post a bunch of pics of your spring break. Therefore, you'll need some Instagram captions for your spring break at home so that your friends know just how much fun you're having.

A spring break staycation is way more fun than you may think it would be. You can kick back, read some books, marathon-watch your shows, and cuddle with your furry friends. You'll also have all the alone time you could possibly want, which gives you a chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep. There's nothing quite like coming home and staying in to make you feel totally relaxed. While you are home, you may even snap a few selfies in your cute matching loungewear set or of your messy bun hairdo. For those pics, you’ll definitely need some cute spring break captions or spring break quotes to go along with them.

Even foodies can enjoy a stay at home spring break mixing up some smoothies to sip on by the pool or an Insta-worthy charcuterie board for movie nights in a blanket fort. Those at-home adventures deserve their spot on your feed as well with some spring break Instagram captions. No need to worry if you don't have any major travel plans for spring break this year. Your spring break will be just as memorable and worthy of the ‘Gram, especially with any of these spring break at home captions.

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"The good thing about a staycation is that I'm not doing sh*t today." "If you need me, I'll be in my PJs working through my list on Netflix." "Relax, renew, refresh." "Sometimes, you just need to disconnect and enjoy your own company." "A little alone time is all you need." "This spring break, it'll just be about me, myself, and I." "Pajamas. All day." "Today I don't feel like doing anything, I just wanna lay in my bed. Don't feel like picking up my phone, so leave a message at the tone." — Bruno Mars, "The Lazy Song" "Thank you for your message, but I'm currently out of office." "Say yes to new adventures. Like the next show on my Netflix queue." "My goal is to build a life I don't need a vacation from." — Rob Hill Sr. "When in doubt, staycation." "Turning my phone off, baiiii." "Staycation mood." "The best journey always takes us home." "Home is where the heart — and Netflix — is." "She was an adventurer at heart; but oh how she loved drinking this tea from this mug in this chair. Oh how she loved to be home." "Thinking about visiting wine country. And by that I mean my couch and a bottle opener." "All I need is a little R&R." "Here's to books, the cheapest vacation you can buy." — Charlaine Harris "I just need some time in a beautiful place to clear my head. And that beautiful place just so happens to be my couch." "There's no place like home." — Dorothy, The Wizard of Oz "Vacation mode: On." “It’s spring break, so I’m going to mermake myself a smoothie.” “I’m glamping in my own living room.” “I love adventures where I don’t have to pack a suitcase.” “This spring break is pitcher perfect.” “Water you doing this spring break? I’ll be by the pool.” “The staycation of my dreams.” “I did travel for spring break. I went from my bedroom to the kitchen quite often.”