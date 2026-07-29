Summer is the absolute best season for hitting the highway with your favorite humans, and Starbucks just dropped the perfect emotional support merch collection to pack for the ride. The Dandy x Starbucks collab features retro-inspired cups and apparel that are currently turning select cafes across the U.S. and Canada into aesthetic paradises.

These pieces are available while supplies last, so you’ll want to sprint to your local coffee shop ASAP to see what’s in stock. But fair warning: You have to act fast. When the brands held a sneak-peek pop-up shop in Seattle on July 26 with the all-new collection, the line was literally wrapped around the block. Plus, Dandy already dropped a few items on its website, and both of the hoodies and an exclusive tote bag sold out in the blink of an eye.

Below, you’ll find a closer look at the entire Dandy and Starbucks line, so you know exactly what to shop before your next coffee run:

The “Pit Stop” Tote Bag ($34)

The green version of the exclusive Dandy “Pit Stop” tote bag is still available online, and is the easiest to shop for from the comfort of your couch. This cute tote features a retro Starbucks coffee cup graphic on the front with an extra pocket for quick phone storage. This is perfect for running errands or carrying your absolute essentials with you as you hit the road with your BFFs.

The Road Trip Cold Cup ($30)

It’s a known fact that drinks just taste better when they’re inside an adorable tumbler, so this everyday necessity is perfect to keep you hydrated as you go. This piece features sticker-inspired graphics and a built-in charm detail where you can easily attach your car keys. It’ll look extra adorable with one of Starbucks’ new Orange Cream drinks inside for the ultimate color-coordinated look on your Instagram Stories.

Starbucks

The Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($33)

If a water bottle is more your vibe, Starbucks has this stainless steel design from Dandy. It’s built for any adventure with a durable cap and handle that you can clip your keys to. It’ll keep your water ice-cold even if your car's AC is fighting for its life.

Starbucks

The Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Woven Handle ($33)

Dandy also has this other stainless steel bottle design that features a woven handle on the side. This one serves major summer camp energy, making it perfect if you’re glamping with your besties or just watching The Parent Trap for a nostalgic night in.

Starbucks

The Stainless Steel Lidded Cup ($33)

Another camping must-have is a mug that you can bring for drinking hot cocoa by a bonfire. This stainless steel version in Dandy’s collection comes with a spill-proof lid that makes it easier to toss in your duffel bag and go. There are also some charms on the handle, because honestly, accessorizing should never stop.

Starbucks

The Road Trip Hat ($30)

Keep the sun out of your eyes on a beach day or when you’re driving with the top down thanks to this “Road Trip” dad hat. It has embroidered icons all around like a car key with the Starbucks mermaid on top. It is the perfect match for Dandy’s signature knit sweaters, making it the go-to piece to complete your off-duty tourist look if you were able to cop one before they sold out online.