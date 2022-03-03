Get ready to shamrock and roll: St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate. Whether you’re hosting a big bash at your place or you’re playing it low-key this year, it’s always fun to decorate your home for the holiday with all things green and shamrock-shaped. If you need some ideas, these festive St. Patrick’s Day decor items are the perfect way to bring some good luck into your home.

When it comes to home decor, there are always some choices to make, even if it’ll only be up for a short time. You could go with simple, elegant items that have just a bit of green for your St. Patrick’s Day decorations, or you could go all out and turn your home into a leprechaun’s dream with shamrocks on every surface and gold glitter in every room. TBH, I’m here for it.

Alternatively, you could go with a blend of the two. Maybe you opt for a sparkly, festive St. Patrick’s Day wreath for your front door, but you pair that with a more muted and simple green rug for your living room. Or maybe you bring out the loudest decorations for your St. Patrick’s Day party and store them soon after. Whichever way you go, there’s something for every taste and style with these St. Patrick’s Day decorations.

01 This Adorable St. Patrick’s Day Door Hanger Shamrock Door Hanger Demdaco $52 See On Demdaco Dress up your door with this adorable shamrock door hanger. It’s made from soft fabric and features a cute gingham bowtie for an added pop of detail.

02 This Non-Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Wreath That’s Handmade Shamrock Wreath Etsy $65 See On Etsy This hand-crafted fabric wreath is a super cute addition to your St. Patrick’s Day decor. It’s made to hang on your front door to bless your visitors with the luck of the Irish, but you can also hang it anywhere in your home.

03 This Shamrock St. Patrick’s Day Garland With Wooden Beads St. Patrick's Day Woodedn Bead Garland Etsy $18 See On Etsy This shamrock garland will add a bit of good luck wherever you place it. It’s four feet long and features natural wooden beads so it’ll match with any decor already in your home.

04 This Tufted Throw Pillow With Tiny Shamrocks C&F Home Tufted Pillow Target $50 See On Target This elegant St. Patrick’s Day throw pillow will look great on your sofas and chairs. It’s made from high-quality materials and features a smattering of shamrocks all over for a festive feel.

05 This Sparkly St. Patrick’s Day Wreath That’s So Festive St. Patrick's Day Wreath Wayfair $40 See On Wayfair Deck out your door with this sparkly St. Patrick’s Day wreath. It’s adorned with faux green “berries,” ornaments, and sparkly shamrocks that are sure to make a statement.

06 These St. Patrick’s Day Pillow Covers For Your Lucky Charms AENEY St Patrick's Day Pillow Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can snag this set of pillow covers and temporarily place them over the throw pillows you already have just for the holiday. They’re also made from super soft faux linen and feature a zipper closure.

07 This Lucky Table Runner Lucky Table Runner Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party, you’ll definitely want to grab this lucky table runner before your guests show up. At 3-feet long, it spans the length of most tables, and the tiny shamrocks are perfect to represent the holiday.

08 This St. Patrick’s Day Rug With A Shamrock Design Cobb Tufted Green Area Rug Wayfair $62 See On Wayfair No matter where the party’s at, this tufted indoor rug can stand up to wear and tear. It’s stain resistant, has non-skid backing, and is an excellent addition to your St. Patrick’s Day decor.

09 This St. Patrick’s Day Wall Hanging With A Quote About Friends Good Friend Four Leaf Clover - Textual Art on Canvas Wayfair $26 See On Wayfair Show your friends you love celebrating with them with this quote art canvas. It features a St. Patrick’s Day quote about good friends being as hard to find and lucky to find as four-leaf clovers, which is true all year round.