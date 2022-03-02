St. Patrick’s Day is one of those holidays with a dress code. While you don’t have to wear green on Mar. 17, you run the risk of someone pinching you if you don’t. To avoid all the shenanigans and to also ensure you look super cute when snapping pics with your crew, you may want to get some funny St. Patrick’s Day shirts on Etsy to wear with your BFFs.

Whether you plan to go to your fave pub for some green beer or want to stay home with your roomies and watch movies like Disney’s The Luck of the Irish, having a green OOTD will make your plans so much more festive. A funny St. Patrick’s Day tee even makes putting together your all-green outfit as easy as throwing on your tee and fave pair of jeans. You could even get matching St. Patrick’s Day shirts for you and your besties to wear for some cute group pics to post on Instagram.

The best part about Etsy is that they have so many different funny St. Patrick’s Day shirts to choose from. Go with something punny if you really want to make your friends LOL or a shirt that really nails your paddy vibes on St. Patrick’s Day. If you need help sorting through the options, here are some St. Patrick’s Day shirts that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt For Anyone Looking To Dance Back That Lass Up Etsy $24 See on Etsy Someone cue up Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up,” because that song needs to be playing when you wear this tee. If you plan to dance and get jiggy with it on St. Patrick’s Day, this shirt is your vibe. The funny pun also doesn’t hurt.

02 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt For Besties Let The Shenanigans Begin Shirt Etsy $18 $14 See on Etsy Perhaps you’re looking for matching tees to get with the she to your nanigans. If that’s the case, this adorable “let the shenanigans begin” St. Patrick’s Day shirt is a great way to go. This tee also comes in white or green, so you can match without being identical OOTD twins.

03 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt For Schitt’s Creek Fans Schitt-Faced St. Patrick's Day Tee Etsy $24 $21 See on Etsy Calling all Schitt’s Creek fans — this is the St. Patrick’s Day tee for you. It features the iconic Rose family and a funny “Schitt-faced” pun. It’s so cute that it’s sure to get a “yay, David” from your friends.

04 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt Is So Fresh So Fresh and So Green Etsy $24 See on Etsy St. Patrick’s Day puns don’t just make great Instagram captions. They’re also great for your shirts. This St. Patrick’s Day tee is perfect for when you’re planning a super fresh all green ‘fit.

05 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt For Wordle Fans Word of the Day T-Shirt Etsy $23 See on Etsy If you’re someone who plays Wordle every morning with your first cup of coffee, you’ll love this St. Patrick’s Day shirt. Featuring a very festive word of the day, this tee is very trendy right now and will make all your besties laugh. It may even remind some people to check their Wordle if they haven’t played yet that day.

06 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt Is For Drinking Buddies Drinks Well With Others St. Patrick's Day Tee Etsy $21 $16 See on Etsy If you and your besties plan to play some drinking games on St. Patrick’s Day or even mix up some fun green cocktails and mocktail recipes from TikTok, you’ll want to wear this tee. It perfectly describes how fun you are when you’re just hanging out and drinking with your friends.

07 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt With An Irish Pun Funny St. Patrick Day Shirt Etsy $13 $10 See on Etsy You truly can’t go wrong with a good pun. This funny St. Patrick’s Day tee utilizes an Irish pun based on the Skee-Lo song “I Wish.” It’ll look super cute with some jeans and a green-inspired makeup lewk.

08 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt Is For Anyone Looking To Paddy The Paddy Don't Start Till I Walk In Etsy $18 See on Etsy Another St. Patrick’s Day shirt based on a fun song is this punny tee. Using lyrics from Kesha’s song “Tik Tok,” this shirt perfectly sums up how you feel walking into a party: It doesn’t start without you.

09 This St. Patrick’s Day Shirt For Friends Fans St. Patrick's Day Shirt Etsy $23 $17 See on Etsy For any Friends fans, you’ll love this inspired St. Patrick’s Day shirt on Etsy. You could even wear it with your entire crew like you’re the friends from Friends, whether you have St. Patrick’s Day plans or you “don’t even have a pla” for the night.