St. Patrick’s Day is one of those holidays with a dress code. While you don’t have to wear green on Mar. 17, you run the risk of someone pinching you if you don’t. To avoid all the shenanigans and to also ensure you look super cute when snapping pics with your crew, you may want to get some funny St. Patrick’s Day shirts on Etsy to wear with your BFFs.
Whether you plan to go to your fave pub for some green beer or want to stay home with your roomies and watch movies like Disney’s The Luck of the Irish, having a green OOTD will make your plans so much more festive. A funny St. Patrick’s Day tee even makes putting together your all-green outfit as easy as throwing on your tee and fave pair of jeans. You could even get matching St. Patrick’s Day shirts for you and your besties to wear for some cute group pics to post on Instagram.
The best part about Etsy is that they have so many different funny St. Patrick’s Day shirts to choose from. Go with something punny if you really want to make your friends LOL or a shirt that really nails your paddy vibes on St. Patrick’s Day. If you need help sorting through the options, here are some St. Patrick’s Day shirts that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.
