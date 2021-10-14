By now, you’ve likely marathon-watched Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. Everyone is talking about the South Korean drama about contestants competing in deadly children’s games like Red Light, Green Light for a major cash prize. Not only does the series keep you on the edge of your seat, but it is able to make nostalgic playground games and vibrant settings ominous and creepy. While the colorful world where the games take place may be fictional, there is a Squid Game Airbnb in Spain that looks very similar to one of the more iconic sets from the Netflix show.

Do you remember the brightly colored staircases the contestants walk up and down in during Squid Game? If you answered yes, you’ll definitely want to check out this apartment complex in Calpe, Spain. The La Muralla Roja apartment complex has the same architectural vibes of those puzzle-like staircases. It’s even painted solid vibrant colors like pink and blue, so if you didn’t know you were in Spain, you might think you’d ended up in the competition yourself. The Airbnb looks so much like Squid Game that it’s become a wanderlust destination for fans of the survival drama looking to experience a much more G-rated version of the show.

Just think of all the Insta-worthy pics you could snap roaming around this Squid Game-like Airbnb. The renovated three-bedroom seafront apartment comfortably sleeps up to six guests with five beds, so you can invite your entire crew along to experience this colorful vacay with you. Along with getting to relax in your private apartment with a balcony, you can also enjoy the amenities that the building offers. There is a swimming pool and rooftop terrace to really see all the views of Calpe.

Let’s face it, though. If you’re staying here, it’s because you want to walk around like you’re in the Squid Game. Bring your camera along for a photoshoot walking up and down the stairs or on the roof. You could even pack along a green tracksuit or red jumpsuit for some Squid Game-inspired outfits to wear in your Insta photos. The combination of the Squid Game-esque building with the right outfit will make you look like you’re actually about to compete alongside Gi-hun and Sang-woo.

The Airbnb has a four-night minimum with rates starting at $92 a night, so you’ll have plenty of time to fully immerse yourself in the Squid Game-like setting. You could even have game nights with your friends in your apartment while cooking dinner in the gorgeous kitchen. Plus, there’s even a fully furnished living room with a TV for rewatching Squid Game all over again.

Of course, if you’re traveling all the way to Spain, you’ll also want to check out some of the local sights as well. Before you book your Airbnb. know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you should get fully vaccinated before you travel to Spain and you should follow all loval COVID-19 rules. Plus, you will be required to show your vaccination status for all “nonessential travel.”

Take this time to really plan out the ultimate vacation by finding the right outfits to wear, like this green hoodie ($16, Forever21) or this orange dress ($26, Allyzone) for a robot doll-inspired look. Pack some swimsuits as well for the beautiful beaches in Calpe that are just a quick walk away from your Airbnb. You’ll also want to bring some good shoes for walking around Old Town Calpe for some good food and cool shops. There’s also some gorgeous architecture over there that will give you some killer Insta pics for the vacation photo dump you post later. While you might go for the Squid Game aesthetic, you’ll definitely stay for the gorgeous beaches and beautiful views of Spain.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.