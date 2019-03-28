The bells are ringing loud and clear, because it's officially spring wedding season. Now is the time when all the invitations are being sent out, and you're going through your closet looking for colorful dresses to wear to the ceremony. You may feel like you have weddings to attend every weekend for the foreseeable future. Perhaps, you even have bridesmaid duties for your bestie's big day. Either way, you need to prep for the ceremony by having some spring wedding quotes ready to use for captions for your next Instagram post.

Weddings are made to be picture-perfect. Typically, the ceremony feels like a real-life Pinterest board where hundreds of photos are necessary, and a spring wedding is always blooming with photo opportunities. With flowers everywhere, it's a colorful affair, so you'll want to get pictures of all the decorations. Also, don't forget to get a snap of all the delicious food — especially the cake — and one of you with the happy couple, of course.

Let’s be real, though. When you're ready to post all those pics to the 'Gram, you'll be too busy getting down on the dance floor. That's where this list of spring wedding captions comes in as your favorite plus one. The work has been done for you, and all you need to do now is plug in a cute spring wedding quote and get back to the celebrations.

"May your love continue to grow and grow." "I'm a succa for a good spring wedding." "These two were mer-maid for each other." "Sip, sip, hooray on this perfect spring wedding day." "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "Watching love bloom this spring." "May your life together be full of love, and your love be full of life." "Aloe this couple vera much." "I've got a little spring in my step on this dance floor." "I hope every daisy is the best daisy for you two." "I think this wedding is dandy, and I'm not lion." "Catch bouquets, not feelings." "May you live life in full bloom." "I lilac this wedding so much." "I love you tulip much." "Congratulations to the happy couple. Now, put your tulips together and let's party." "May you have love, laughter, and happily ever after." "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts." "At night I dream that you and I are two plants that grew together." — Pablo Neruda "It's been an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." "Let the sparks fly this spring." "I hope your love blossoms like the flowers of spring." "There are two less fish in the sea." "Pop the champagne. She's changing her last name." "A life without love is like a year without spring." — Octavian Paler "Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s Party!" — Robin Williams "Blooming with love." "Happy to celebrate that spring has sprung and my favorite couple has said, 'I do.'" "Flowers, flowers everywhere, even on the cake." "I'm really seasing this wedding day." “Always it’s spring and everyone’s in love and flowers pick themselves.” — E.E. Cummings “Spring into new beginnings.” “It’s gonna be so bright it’s gonna blow you away.” — The Flaming Lips “Wedding season is in full bloom.” “May your love continue to blossom each and every spring.”