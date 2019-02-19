35 Catchy Spring Break Captions For Posting Your Good Vibes On The 'Gram

Going into college, you probably expected a few things to happen, like making new best friends via your freshman dorm room assignments and complaining about midterms at least once. In addition, you may have expected to do some traveling, whether it'd be spending a semester abroad or going somewhere tropical on spring break. The only thing you didn't consider was rounding up spring break quotes and captions for taking your travels to Instagram and sharing those spectacular purple sunsets.

During this particular week in the middle of March, good vibes are bound to flow. You and your best friends are already smiling from ear-to-ear thinking about hopping on a plane together and ditching campus for a little while. Together, you might have rented a cute beach cottage or found a sweet deal on a hotel room. Whatever it might be, you know a few spring break posts will fill your feed.

No matter where you go, you know you'll find exactly what you're looking for: a break. Now more than ever before, you’ll be able to leave behind your books and hit the virtual "refresh" button. You’ll be able to fill your camera roll with sunny pics, and sport your favorite bathing suits for entire afternoons. You’ll have a blast surfing, exploring a new city, or trying sweet, rainbow shaved ice out of a food truck. Not to mention, you’ll love tapping the “share” button. These 35 spring break quotes and captions will show your followers that your worries (but not your vibes) are washing away with the waves, and are undeniably catchy.

"Woke up on spring break, and I thought that I was dreaming." "The only B.S. I need is bikinis and sandals." "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose" "Live life in warm yellows." "You had me at aloha and adventures." "We're just a bunch of spring break lovers." "Take a break, would you?" "You can't take a spring break trip with us." "Alexa, skip to spring break." "Feeling happy whenever I'm with you." "This is my vacation #mood." "I traded my mermaid tail for tacos." "Spring break is always a good idea." "I'm just going to nama-stay on the beach." "This spring break is sweeter than honey." "Sun, sand, and a pineapple in hand." "Can we have class here from now on?" "Do everything with love and laughter." "Every beach trip requires your best friends." "Logging off and laying in the sun." "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy." "Hitting the beach instead of the books." "I can't adult or school today. Try again later." "Sea you on spring break!" "Good vibes happen on the tides." “Girls just wanna have sun.” “Beach don’t kill my vibe.” “Good times and tan lines.” “Ocean air, salty hair, not a care.” "Let's go to the beach, beach. Let's go get away." — Nicki Minaj, “Super Bass” “Happiness comes in waves.” “The tan will fade, but the memories will last forever.” “Sun’s out, buns out!” “Spring break forever.” “High tides, good vibes.”