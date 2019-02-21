Whether it’s a break from classes or taking a few days off of work to enjoy the sunshine that the spring season brings, we’re all looking forward to a well deserved spring break right about now. You’ve picked a totally tropical destination, and you’re ready for a relaxing vacation. Right now, you're likely finalizing your plans, grabbing your plane tickets, and packing your suitcase with bathing suits and flip flops. You’re bound to take plenty of beautiful photos to post to the ‘Gram, and you’ll need a list of spring break puns to use as captions.

Let's be honest: wandering to where the WiFi is weak and the waves are strong isn't your only option. You could easily swap the sunshine for a sweet cruise in the arctic, or some saturated sunsets in the middle of Malibu. You could relax in front of your television for a few days, and call it "couch surfing," or head to New York City and scope out all the spots from Sex and the City. Sitting under the palm trees, though, with a pineapple drink in your hand, just sounds — well, fine-apple.

You can already picture yourself waking up to the sound of the ocean, and slipping into the hot tub right outside your room. You'll go to the breakfast buffet and have the chef make you a colorful smoothie, full of your favorite fruits, and load a plate with waffles and syrup on the side. Then, you'll go kayaking or hiking — your typical spring break excursions that are bound to leave you with the best stories and memories. You’ll want to share these memories with your followers, and spring break puns are exactly what you’ll need before posting to your IG feed.

Just promise one thing: you'll think about your followers and friends back home. You'll post at least one picture of your feet with the sea or the resort that you're staying at, with its dreamy pool, and add one of these 35 vacation puns for spring break. They're truly built for showcasing those good vibes on the 'Gram.

"It's spring break. Can I get a, 'Shell yeah?'" "This is my resting beach face." "You're just jelly because you're not on spring break." "My crew runs this beach." "You can call me on my shell phone." "We mermaid to be best friends." Let's nama-stay at the beach for the rest of the semester." "You are one in a watermelon." "I've been seriously deprived of my vitamin sea." "This is what happens when you wish upon a starfish." "This island is the pineapple of my eye." "Sip me, baby, one more time." "I was mermaid for this spring break life." "I love you to the beach and back." "Tropic like it's hot." "Game of ice cream cones." "Feelin' beachy AF." "It's been a long time with no sea." "The grass is always greener under the coconut trees." "Talk to the palm." "Don't let college tide you down." "Dear spring break, lime yours." "Girls just want to have sun." "This week I'll be couch surfing." "Seas and greetings." “I can really sea the beauty of spring break.” “We shore know how to have a good time!” “Where my beaches at?” “Making pour decisions.” “High tides and good vibes.” “Single and ready to flamingle.” “Keep palm and carry on.” “Catching flights, not feelings.” “Chilling with my mermaids.” “Vitamin sea is all I need.”

Now you don't need to surf the web for puns about spring break to use as captions, and can focus all of your energy on getting your suitcase packed and having a good time. It shouldn’t be too difficult, considering you'll be surrounded by sand, sun, and the surf.