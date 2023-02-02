Spring always feels like a good time for a refresh. It’s why spring cleaning is so popular, and although Marie Kondo may be giving up on tidying up, you don’t have to. As you’re decluttering your space, consider adding some of the biggest spring 2023 home decor trends and aesthetics to make it more Insta-worthy as well. Speaking exclusively with experts from HomeGoods, Michaels, and JOANN, it looks like everything from modern coastal to pops of “lavender haze” colors will be trending this year as the seasons change.

Not every trend may vibe with your home, but you can definitely take some inspiration from these 10 spring home decor trends. Perhaps you’ve been following the vanilla girl aesthetic all over TikTok, which is a mix of luxury and comfort. If that’s the case, you’ll appreciate the cozy comfort trend that will be on the rise this spring, according to Anna Olsen, JOANN’s Crafted Content Trend Lead. There’s also something for cottagecore girlies who love mushroom decor and floral accents, as trend expert from HomeGoods, Ursula Carmona, believes touches of nature will be big.

Of course, you could also take this spring refresh moment to embrace an entirely different aesthetic. As the season changes, so can your home with any of these spring 2023 home decor trends.

Focus On Wellness With Cozy Home Decor Rachel Zoe Luxury Faux Elk Fur Throw HomeGoods $40 See on HomeGoods “Creating a home space that supports mental and physical health and wellness is a core interest to most consumers currently,” Olsen shares, and Beth Diana Smith from HomeGoods agrees. According to Smith, there will be a bigger emphasis than usual on wellness in the home during spring “when many people are seeking a fresh start and rejuvenation.” If you’re looking to cozy up your space, Smith suggests thinking about “what makes you feel good.” This could be everything from soft blankets to calming scents. One fun way to add comfort to your home is to create a reading nook in your room with throw pillows ($30, JOANN) or light a candle that reminds you of vacations at your grandma’s house ($10, HomeGoods).

Interject Boosts Of Happiness With Dopamine Colors JOANN Dopamine dressing has become a fashion trend and a way to bring some joy to your everyday life by wearing what makes you feel good. The same can be done in your home by bringing in colorful home decor that boosts your happiness. JOANN’s Anna Olsen shared, “Hyper-bright colors, bold stripes, and statement affirmations throughout the home are all ways that you can infuse your space with mood-boosting energy.” HomeGoods’ Ursula Carmona agrees that “pops of punchy color” will be trending this spring. If you’re worried about adding too much color, Carmona suggests you “start with items that can be easily swapped out, like a bold globally-sourced vase with bright flowers, and work your way up from there.” Even just adding a floral throw ($50, HomeGoods) to the back of your couch can add that pop without a full makeover.

DIY Home Decor To Prioritize Sustainable Efforts JOANN Olsen also notes that Gen Z in particular is heavily influenced by eco-awareness, so sustainable home decor will also be trending this year. That means instead of buying something new, it’s a great opportunity to DIY it. This homemade quilt project can be something fun to do while marathon-watching your fave show on Netflix. You could even upcycle those old shirts you love but never wear anymore as the fabric.

Channel Your Inner Swiftie With Lavender Haze Decor Simple Home Collection Artificial Lavender In Ceramic Pot HomeGoods $17 See on HomeGoods Swifties, this trend is for you. There’s no denying Taylor Swift is influential: She was the cottagecore queen of 2020 with the release of Folklore, and now, she’s ushering in a “lavender haze” trend during her Midnights era as well. Mandi Clark, the Director of Trend & Design at Michaels, says we have Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video as well as Netflix’s Wednesday to thank for this rise in purple hues. In a way, pastel colors have always been a spring trend, but specifically lavender colors are “calming” and bring “optimism” in your space. While an accent lavender wall is a great way to embrace the lavender haze, you could also take it up a notch and create a lavender living wall ($105, Michaels) with faux plant panels.

Elevate Your Home With A Vintage Tea Garden Aesthetic Vintage Floral Wall Cubby By Ashland Michaels $60 $36 See on Michaels While there is no official Bridgerton Season 3 premiere date just yet, anticipation for the show will likely lead into a boost in Regencycore once again. Clark claims the new aesthetic is the “‘coquette’ aesthetic,” which feels like a sister to Regencycore and is all about “romantic, sugary sweet, [and] flirty decor.” Think “lace, bows, ditsy florals, gilded details, teacups, and ultra-feminine styling” with “pale pinks” replacing “neutral tones as a foundation for this look.” Michaels’ Tea Garden collection is a great place to start looking for spring home decor if you’re burning for this trend.

Keep It Whimsical With Mushroom Decor Place & Time Spring Vertical Wall Decor - Mushrooms JOANN $35 $21 See on JOANN Will cottagecore ever really go away? Hopefully, the answer is no. The cozy and cute aesthetic that embodies rural living thrives in mushroom decor, which is something Clark also predicts is going to be a spring 2023 trend. She says, “Mushrooms can act as a fun fungi to bring a bit of whimsy to your home decor,” though the kinds of mushrooms to look out for this spring are “realistic” and “scientific,” a la Wednesday-core vibes. These really “pair well with bohemian or artisanal room-scapes.”

Add Some Modern Coastal Touches To Every Room Tommy Bahama Indoor Outdoor Cabana Stripe Deep Seat Cushion Set HomeGoods $50 See on HomeGoods The coastal grandmother aesthetic is getting a slight upgrade this spring. Not totally ditching the Nancy Meyers vibe, Jenny Reimold from HomeGoods says, “Calming tones of blue and soft ripples of movement have inspired a modern coastal trend for 2023.” Clark agrees that blue and white accents, which are very modern coastal, will be ever-present. She says, “Look out for these motifs on decor pieces like vases and planters to channel the appealing chintz of these classic art styles.”

Create Living Homescapes That Are Fresh And Colorful Bloom Room Spring Green Succulent Arrangement in Hanging Wooden Pot JOANN $25 $15 See on JOANN Reimold predicts earth, sea, and sky-inspired decor trends this spring. While the modern coastal trend tackles the sea, living homescapes fall under the earth category. “Houseplants are often overlooked in the world of home decor, but they incorporate a fresh, inviting, and budget-friendly way of styling large or small spaces,” she says. To embrace the living homescapes trend, she suggests making “plants part of any color scheme by pairing various shades of green against neutral walls.” You can also get new planters ($90, HomeGoods) for your existing plant babies to instantly give your space a trendy boost.

Vibe With Vanilla Girlies By Adding Airy And Light Aesthetics Design Decor Sheer Rod Pocket Window Curtains HomeGoods $17 See on HomeGoods For sky, Reimold predicts airy and light home decor will be trending this spring. To achieve this aesthetic, you initially have to declutter your place with some spring cleaning. Minimalism is key, which means this trend also works well with the vanilla girl aesthetic on TikTok. “Brighten your space by mixing ten shades of white, off-white, and neutrals to maximize light. Then, hang gauzy sheer drapes to blur the boundaries and invite views of the outdoors inside your home for an elegant yet relaxed vibe,” Reimold says.

Bloom With Touches Of Nature In Your Spring Refresh Loloi Floral Hooked Rug HomeGoods $17 See on HomeGoods “Touches of nature” may sound like “living homescapes,” but this trend really doubles down on the floral motifs. “The best part of spring is watching everything burst into bloom, and interior design during this season is no different,” Carmona says. The designer suggests incorporating “bold blooms and nature-inspired prints” with things like throw pillows and area rugs. Of course, you can also mix real and faux plants in vases and planters throughout your home to match.