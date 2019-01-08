For people like you, winter is a dream. You wish it snowed all year round so you could always hit the slopes in the afternoon, then get cozy under a warm blanket with a hot chocolate at the end of the day. Unfortunately, that's not quite how it goes, so you seek out mountains that make you feel like it’s the middle of January year round, and plan day trips so you can keep working on your snowboarding skills. These clever captions for snowboarding will surely make it feel like winter on and off the grid, no matter what time of the year it is.

You try to make the most of those powdery days, so you don’t always have time to come up with a caption for Instagram or TikTok. You’re often too busy soaking in the beautiful #views from the lift, learning how to land a new trick, or chatting with your besties over happy hour at your dreamy resort. Even though you’re taking pictures you want to share on social media, the last thing on your mind is, “I need a good caption for this.” By the time you actually want to post, you just want to write a novel about how amazing your adventure was instead of coming up with something witty.

Honestly, journaling about your snowboarding adventure in your caption isn’t a bad idea. It can help you reminisce on the good times, long after you’ve left the mountains and shredded your way down the slopes. But you can reel in your friends and followers with one of these captions for snowboarding first. Each can help turn your feed into a wintry, witty wonderland.

"You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a lift pass." "The mountains were calling my name." "Season's greetings from the slopes." "Life is better when you're on a board." "Snowboarding might as well be a superpower." "All about my winter sports." "Most likely to be on a mountain with a board." "When life gets you down, find a lift to bring you back up." "Come snowboarding with me." "It's only cold if you're standing still." "Snow much love for snowboarding." "Powder to the people." "CEO of snowboarding." "When in doubt, shred it out." "POV: You’re sitting next to me on the lift." "Landing new tricks like it’s my full-time job." "What happens on the slopes is laughed about all year." "I never met a slope I didn’t like." "Okay, winter. Go off." "Dear winter, feel free to stick around. I'm bored without you." "Find your altitude." "My best friend may be my snowboard." "Out of the home office, and in the mountains." "Even the best fall down sometimes." — Howie Day, "Collide" "Shredding has never felt so good." "Making the most of a powder day." "Smitten with snowboarding and you." "Here for the hot chocolate." "Day 1 of snowboarding: I fell down a lot." "Never miss a moment in the mountains." "Gone snowboarding. Be back later." "When the mountain looks like ice cream..." "I’ll make my math teacher proud, and calculate this slope." "From one slope to the next." "Oh, to be a snowboarder snowboarding." "We’re coming to you live from our snowboarding lesson." "Summer who?" "Whoops, I’m snowboarding again."