55 Sick Things On Amazon You’ll Use All The Time

While shopping trends can come and go, many of the best products are the ones you’ll turn to time and again. They’re the things that make everyday routines just that much better or easier. And while Amazon carries an endless number of great products, I’ve gone ahead and rounded up 55 of the sickest things on Amazon you’ll use all the time to give you a jumpstart.

While narrowing down the list was a challenge, I tried to incorporate all different types of products that would come in handy in daily life. These include everything from beauty products to household items. So if you’re looking for an easy way to level up your skincare routine, consider a hydrating moisturizer or an exfoliating cleanser. Trying to upgrade your nighttime routine? Opt for some satin pillowcases or a brand-new sheet set. And there’s plenty of less luxe stuff that’s still totally useful on the list, too — I’m looking at you, plug-in pest repellant and shower drain cover.

These products certainly run the gamut, but you should be able to incorporate most, if not all, into your everyday routine and get a ton of use out of them. Have I piqued your interest yet? Read on for a curated list of some of the sickest things you can find on Amazon that you’ll want to use all the time.

01 A Petal-Shaped Brush To Apply Makeup Evenly Daubigny Flat Top Kabuki Hexagon Face Brush $10 This petal-shaped foundation brush is constructed with about 200,000 (!!!) soft bristles to help you evenly apply and blend foundation without leaving any streak marks. It has gained more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one describing: "This is the coolest thing! The texture is bizarrely soft and it applies foundation beautifully." Many reviewers have also praised the unique diamond-shaped handle, which one reviewer noted "is easy to use/hold."

02 This Rechargeable Tool To Gently Trim Hair Leuxe Electric Eyebrow Hair Remover $15 This versatile rechargeable hair shaver is gentle enough to use on your face (or other parts of the body, such as legs and armpits). The set includes an LED light so you can easily spot hairs, as well as different attachments, including one that's designed to make eyebrow trimming easier. "Even with my thick eyebrows it worked like a champ!" wrote one reviewer. Reviewers have appreciated that it doesn't require any batteries, too.

03 A Hair Styling Tool For Quick Blowouts TDYJWELL Hot Air Brush $24 Pamper yourself with a quick and easy at-home blowout using this hot air brush, which lets you dry and style your hair all at once. One reviewer described: "It gives me amazing volume in minutes! It makes me feel like I went to get a blowout without the price." Another wrote that the tool is "a huge time saver and so convenient to use." You can also choose from three adjustable heat settings depending on your hair type and preferences.

04 This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set For Soothing Facial Massages RoselynBoutique Jade Roller $17 This two-piece facial massager set includes two facial massaging tools: a jade roller and gua sha. One reviewer wrote, "I love how amazing my face feels after every use! Plus the jade is just so beautiful." Another claimed, "Just 5 minutes of facial massage melts away the stress."

05 A Pack Of LED Night-Lights With Automatic Dimming Vont LED Night Lights (6-Pack) $13 No need to remember to plug in or turn on your night-lights with these LED lights. They have a built-in sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness depending on if the room is well-lit or dark. Plus, each plug-in night-light is designed to last over 10,000 hours, according to the manufacturer.

06 This Smart Light Switch You Can Control With Your Phone Gosund Smart Light Switch (3-Pack) $33 Remember wishing you could just clap your hands and turn your lights off without having to drag yourself out of bed? Well, a smart light switch that can be controlled from your smartphone is the next best thing. Alternatively, you can connect the light switches to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant: Then just state your command, and watch the magic happen. Reviewers also note that the switch is easy to install — one fan raved, "I was pleasantly surprised by how easy the installation for this smart switch was."

07 A Pack Of Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Made From Bamboo Muerosa Reusable Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads (14-Pack) $20 Not only can you use these durable double-sided bamboo pads to remove makeup, you can also use them to apply skincare products. "Absolutely love these," wrote one reviewer. "[They] work so great for removing makeup and daily face cleaning." Another reviewer commented, "I love these washable/reusable bamboo rounds for applying toner." They come with a holder to keep them organized and a laundry bag for giving them a deep clean.

08 These Solar-Powered LED Lights For Your Outdoor Space DUUDO Solar Lights Outdoor (8-Pack) $20 These solar-powered, waterproof LED lights are equipped with a built-in sensor so that they turn on at night and off when the sun comes out. Their solar-rechargeable batteries each last for up to 10 hours. One reviewer wrote, "These are well-made solar lights to brighten up your fences, driveway, or walls. Except the brightness, what I liked most is the waterproof design."

09 A Shampoo To Clean Your Makeup Brushes & Sponges EcoTools Makeup Cleaner for Brushes $7 I don't know who needs to hear this, but you absolutely need to regularly clean your makeup brushes and sponges. This makeup brush shampoo — which features a hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formula — makes that task simple. One reviewer wrote, "I soaked my brushes and they came out clean. Suds up really good!"

10 This Water-Based Moisturizer To Hydrate Your Skin Maryann Organics Water Gel Cream $28 This water-based moisturizer features a lightweight, hypoallergenic formula that incorporates nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling hydrated. One reviewer wrote: "Feels great on my skin. It's [very] moisturizing without being grease or leaving any residue."

11 A Waterproof Electric Razor With A Built-In Light Brori Electric Razor $30 Looking to trim body hair? Give this waterproof electric razor a try. The stainless steel blade is designed to painlessly skim over your skin, while the built-in LED light ensures that you don't accidentally miss any spots. The razor is USB-rechargeable and offers one hour of cordless shaving.

12 This Electric Scrubber To Cleanse Your Face Finishing Touch Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser $36 This electric face scrubber is equipped with a silicone head and utilizes vibrations to cleanse and massage your skin. Choose from four modes: gentle, pulsating, massage, and deep cleanse. One reviewer wrote, "This is the best $40 I've ever spent. The silicon is game changing. Really soft on the skin, exfoliating, gets everything off."

13 An Eyelash Comb To Get Rid Of Mascara Clumps MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 Bid clumpy mascara goodbye once and for all with this fine-tooth eyelash comb. It has a gently curved shape to more effectively comb through lashes from root to tip. One reviewer described it as: "The product I never knew I needed!" It even comes with a cover to protect it when it's not in use.

14 These LED Lights to Illuminate Your Vanity Silikang LED Mirror Lights $9 These stick-on LED strip lights can instantly elevate any mirror or vanity space. You can easily dim the light's so that you can find a brightness that's just right for you. One reviewer wrote, "So pretty and love the option to make them super bright or low lighting."

15 An Eyelash Cleansing Kit That's Safe To Use On Extensions Eyelash Extension Shampoo & Brush $13 If you have eyelash extensions, consider using this foaming eyelash shampoo kit to gently remove residue and makeup. In addition to the shampoo, it comes with a brush and an eyelash wand. According to the manufacturer, the non-irritating formula can help extend the lifespan of your lash extension by up to seven weeks.

16 An Adjustable Satin-Lined Bonnet To Cut Down On Friction Lvaiz Satin Lined Bonnet $13 This satin-lined bonnet is designed to reduce friction and prevent breakage for curly-haired folks. One reviewer described: "My favorite bonnet, fits all my natural thick hair into it, it's perfect." It's available in two sizes and also features an adjustable side strap to offer a customizable fit around most head sizes. Choose from five colors.

17 A High-Pressure Showerhead With Color-Changing Lights Nosame Filter Shower Head with LED Lights $20 Transform your bathroom into a relaxing oasis with this high-pressure shower head. The color-changing LED lights cycle through seven different colors. According to the manufacturer, you can attach the showerhead to any standard shower hose. One reviewer wrote, "So far I love it, super easy to install and it's so pretty! The power is awesome and the light is so fun. I'd say worth every penny."

18 A Wearable Fan That Adjusts To Fit Your Neck ITHKY Portable Neck Fan $29 Stay cool — completely hands-free — with this portable neck fan. The three-speed, USB-rechargeable device offers a battery life of up to seven hours per three-hour charge. Switch between the fan speeds by simply pressing the power button. Thanks to its bendable design, you can contour it to fit around your neck comfortably.

19 This Face Moisturizer That's Packed With Vitamin C LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Cream $20 This nourishing face cream is enriched with ingredients like vitamin C, tea tree oil, soybean oil, and vitamin E. According to the manufacturer, the fragrance- and paraben-free formula helps even out skin tone and balance oily skin. One reviewer wrote, "I'm completely blown away with how great this feels on my skin."

20 A Smart Plug That Syncs With Your Amazon Alexa Amazon Smart Plug $15 Use this Amazon Smart Plug, which connects to your Amazon Alexa, to turn your lights and appliances on and off with just the sound of your voice. One reviewer raved, "Love being able to be in bed or walking inside and asking for the light to be turned on!" Meanwhile, the corresponding Alexa app allows you to control your devices from wherever you are.

21 These Genius Mask Brackets To Prevent Makeup Smudges Auralto Upgraded Mask Bracket $7 You don't have to worry about your mask smudging your lipstick with these reusable mask brackets. Just slip the bracket under your favorite face mask to help it keep its shape. Reviewers have attested that they're comfortable and that they can even make it easier to breathe, since they keep the fabric away from your mouth.

22 A Small But Powerful HEPA Air Purifier Kloudi HEPA Air Purifier $43 This air purifier may be small in size, but it's equipped with a HEPA filter that can help to eliminate allergens, smoke, and odors. Its brushless motor makes it super quiet, which is especially convenient at night. Additionally, it features a fragrance sponge that you can add essential oils to for an aromatherapy experience.

23 This Set Of Soft Loofahs Made With Bamboo Charcoal WhaleLife Bamboo Charcoal Shower Loofahs (4-Pack) $8 These fluffy shower loofahs are made with natural bamboo charcoal and make bath time all the more enjoyable. Reviewers have praised their soft, non-abrasive texture and durable construction. Use them alongside your favorite body wash and lather away.

24 A Skin Moisturizer Formulated With Raw Shea Butter SheaMoisture All-Over Hydration Body Lotion $14 This hydrating body cream from SheaMoisture was created with dry skin in mind. It's enriched with raw shea butter — which contains vitamins and fatty acids — to help smooth and moisturize skin. One reviewer raved: "Love this product! [...] My skin is noticeably smoother after using this for 2 weeks."

25 These Mini Sponges For Applying Makeup More Precisely Real Techniques Mini Miracle Complexion Sponges (4-Pack) $8 Sometimes a standard-size makeup sponge can be hard to navigate around and reach certain areas of your face — that's where these miniature versions come in. According to reviewers, the small shape and pointed tip makes it easier to use your favorite products under your eyes and around the nose and chin. Try them for applying, blending, or smoothing out wet or dry makeup.

26 A Silicone Drain Protector To Prevent Clogs OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector $10 Make clogged drains a thing of the past with this OXO Good Grips Drain Protector, which catches hair but doesn't block water from draining. Its dome-shaped design is suitable for both pop-up and flat drains. And it's weighted so that it doesn't move around as you shower.

27 This Wall Organizer To Hold All Your Cleaning Tools POPRUN Broom & Mop Holder $22 If you're currently just shoving all your cleaning tools in a closet (and they're a tangled mess), check out this hanging organizer. Its stainless steel construction can hold up to 30 pounds and features four slots for broom handles and five hooks for hanging other items. To install it, you can either use the included adhesive tape or drill it to the wall directly.

28 A Face Mask Stick That's Incredibly Easy To Apply Getsocio Purifying Clay Stick Mask $16 Enjoy the luxury of a face mask in the convenience of a stick product. This one from Getsocio incorporates white charcoal & Kaolin clay to help clear out pores and remove dead skin. Reviewers have noted how easy the mask rolls onto skin — one reviewer wrote: "This is so easy to use! I love the rub on feature and not having to get on your hands dirty."

29 These Ultrasonic Repellers To Keep Pests Away Auralto Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $20 If you notice any unwanted pests in or around your home, these plug-in repellent devices are worth a try. These handy gadgets are designed to emit ultrasonic waves to drive away critters like rodents and insects. One reviewer described: "I recently moved into a new apartment and have a pest problem. These pest repellers were a great investment. They are easy to use, keep the bugs away, and affordable."

30 A Detangling Brush With 37,000-Plus Amazon Reviews Wet Brush Original Detangler $8 This fan-favorite detangler hairbrush has racked up tens of thousands of reviews and has an overall Amazon rating of 4.8 stars. It is made with soft bristles to gently work through tangles in your strands. The brush is suitable for all types of hair, and you can use it on wet or dry hair. "This is hands down the best brush I have ever owned," wrote one reviewer.

31 This Lamp That Projects A Pretty Sunset-Like Light Tibbiden Sunset Projection LED Light $14 Reminiscent of a setting sun, this LED lamp projects a warm, soft glow in any space. While the pole is fixed in place to the base, the head is designed to rotate up to 180 degrees — allowing you to customize the size and shape of the light it casts.

32 A Power Strip That Can Power Nine Devices & Appliances At Once POWERIVER Power Strip with 6 Outlet Extender Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep all of your appliances and devices connected to power with this handy power strip, which includes three USB charging ports, six AC outlets, and a 90-degree rotating plug. It also offers a fireproof shell and surge protection to keep you and your devices safe.

33 This Himalayan Salt Scrub For Softer-Feeling Skin First Botany Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon Exfoliate away dead skin using this Himalayan Salt Body Scrub, which is formulated with . According to the manufacturer, the nutrient-rich scrub helps increase your body’s production of collagen and leave your skin feeling smoother. “I have tried a lot of scrubs in my lifetime (I mean A LOT), but this scrub is the best one out there,” raved one reviewer. Another fan wrote, “It leaves my skin super soft and feeling awesome.”

34 A Set Of Easy-To-Apply Magnetic Eyelashes easbeauty Magnetic Eyelashes Kit (Set Of 5) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This magnetic eyelash kit includes five pairs of lashes, liquid eyeliner, and a pair of tweezers. Simply shake the magnetic eyeliner and use it to line your lids, then apply the lashes using the tweezers. Reviewers love how much they stay put — one reviewer wrote, “These are easy to put on and they stay on for the entire evening.”

35 This Glass Bottle For All Your Misting Needs Worldgsb Glass Spray Bottle Amazon $6 See On Amazon This 16-ounce spray bottle is made of reusable glass and equipped with an adjustable nozzle that has two spray settings: mist and steam. Way cuter than a crumpled-up plastic bottle, it’s great to use with everything from condiments to essential oils to cleaning supplies. (Just make sure you only use it for one thing at a time!)

36 A Set Of Plush Pillows To Help You Catch Comfy Zzz’s Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These plush bed pillows come in sets of two and offer comfortable support for back, side, and stomach sleepers. They’re made with fluffy down-alternative fill and a 100% cotton cover. Reviewers also note how supportive they are without being too firm or soft. So go ahead and upgrade that flat old pillow you’ve been meaning to replace.

37 This Wildly Popular Bidet That Attaches To Your Toilet Bio Bidet Essential Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $45 See On Amazon Easily upgrade your bathroom with this bidet toilet attachment, which has garnered more than 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. To activate the spray — there are two options to choose from — simply turn the knob. Reviewers especially love how easy it is to install. “I am so happy with my new bidet!” wrote one reviewer.

38 A Strong Tote Bag To Take With You Everywhere CleverMade Grocery Shopping Basket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Tired of flimsy totes? This reusable bag is made with a thick canvas material and reinforced bottom to hold up to 30 pounds’ worth of stuff. Its extra-long handles allow you to go hands-free while the zippered pocket keeps personal belongings safely stowed as you shop. Plus, it’s collapsible to save space when you don’t need it. Use it on the regular for shopping, work or school supplies, travel essentials, and more.

39 This Five-Speed Facial Cleansing Brush Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush offers five adjustable speeds to choose from. According to the manufacturer, the silicone gently cleans and massages skin — and many reviewers have agreed. One fan commented, “Skin feels so soft and smooth after cleansing with this tool. Nice and gentle too.” The battery can last up to 20 days and can take as little as two hours to charge with the included USB cable.

40 A Light That Can Clamp To A Patio Umbrella OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to illuminate your patio, deck, or tent, this LED light might be the perfect fit. It runs on AA batteries and has three different brightness levels to choose from, ranging from dim to super bright. Attach it to your umbrella using the built-in adjustable clamp or hang it using the two hooks.

41 This Portable Door Lock For Added Security AceMining Portable Door Lock Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or just looking to feel extra-secure at home, this portable lock keeps doors that open inward securely closed. “It works like a charm [...] Definitely gives you an extra security type feeling,” wrote one reviewer.” And, the best part? No tools are required to install or remove it.

42 A Handy Lamp That Doubles As A Desk Organizer AXX LED Desk Lamp with Pen & Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your desk organized with this LED lamp that’s also equipped with two built-in pen holders and a stand for your phone. The lamp itself offers three brightness levels and an adjustable neck. It features a rechargeable battery, so you can keep pesky cords off your desk, and it can last up to four hours after charging it with the included USB cable.

43 This Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this silicone shampoo brush to gently massage your scalp in the shower. With thick, flexible silicone bristles, it’s designed for all hair types. One reviewer wrote, “The prongs are soft but firm enough to effectively massage your scalp. Feels great and leaves my scalp feeling clean and invigorated.”

44 A Shower Curtain Liner You Can Get In Tons Of Colors & Sizes AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Available in 12 different sizes and 14 colors, this EVA shower curtain liner is a great addition to any shower. In addition to its thick EVA construction, it features two stones at the bottom for extra weight — which helps ensure that the liner stays in place. It’s also equipped with six metal grommet holes for easy hanging.

45 A Squeegee To Keep Your Surfaces Squeaky Clean HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $15 See On Amazon This versatile squeegee can make cleaning glass surfaces a cinch. Use it to wipe windows dry or on shower doors to prevent the buildup of soap scum. The gentle curve and light weight of the handle makes it easy to hold. This version has a 10-inch rubber blade, but you can also snag 12- and 14-inch models.

46 This PolyGel Nail Kit For Long-Lasting Manicures Modelones Poly Extension Gel Nail Kit Amazon $43 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an at-home polygel manicure that can last two weeks with this Modelones kit. Each set includes six gel polish colors, a nail lamp, two kinds of nail forms, a base coat, a top coat, and manicure tools — plus glitter and gems to take your mani to the next level. One reviewer wrote, “This stuff is awesome. A great color, easy to work with and is very durable!”

47 A Magnetic Screen Door That’s Easy To Put Up & Take Down MAGZO Magnetic Screen Door $23 See On Amazon This screen door features magnets to pull the two flaps shut after you (or even your pet) passes through. is designed to stay shut — even in heavy winds. But one thing that sets this magnetic screen door apart from others is that it has a convenient hook-and-loop installation, which allows you to easily put it up in warm weather (when you’re spending a lot of time outside) and take it down as cooler temperatures set in.

48 This Portable Fan To Stay Cool On The Go Afounda Mini Portable Fan Amazon $9 See On Amazon Though small in size, this USB-rechargeable portable fan can work to cool you down (or dry freshly painted nails) for up to 90 minutes at a time. Hold it in your hand or use the little stand to prop it up. Reviewers love how compact it is, with one fan commenting that it “has good airflow for such a small unit.”

49 A 50-Pack Of Fashion Tape To Keep Clothes From Slipping Fearless Tape For Clothing (50-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Having to constantly adjust your clothing from slipping and sliding can certainly feel uncomfortable — fortunately, this clear double-sided fashion tape can help keep them where you want them. According to the manufacturer, the tape won’t irritate skin or leave behind any gunk. One reviewer reported, “This stuff is super sticky! I used it for my straps on a bridesmaids dress and it lasted all day until I took it off.”

50 These Absorbent Hair Towels To Cut Down On Drying Time Turbie Twist Super Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Drying your hair can be time-consuming, especially if it’s thick. These microfiber hair towel wraps are super absorbent and made to dry your strands even faster. Each towel has a loop at the end so that when you twist it over your head, you can use the button to keep it in place.

51 These Remote Control-Operated LED Lights For Your TV Maylit TV LED Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Deck out your TV in some budget-friendly LED lights, which come with a remote control to toggle between 16 colors and four lighting modes. Reviewers have praised how easy the pre-cut lights are to install, as well as how cool they look in their homes.

52 A Cozy Sheet Set That Comes In 42 Colors & Patterns Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $45 See On Amazon This brushed microfiber bed sheet set is available in six sizes — ranging from twin to split king, as well as extra-deep and extra-long versions — and a whopping 42 colors and patterns — so there’s a pretty good chance you can find a set that’ll match your decor. Aside from its super-soft feel, the material is also pill-, fade-, and wrinkle-resistant, according to the Mellanni.

53 This Dual-Sided Brush That’s Designed For Edges Camryn's BFF Gentle Edges Brush Amazon $2 See On Amazon Clocking more than 55,000 ratings on Amazon so far, this double-sided hair tool features a boar-bristle brush on one end and a fine-toothed comb on the other. One reviewer wrote, “In love with my edges brush. Alot better than using my crappy tooth brush!” Another described: “Can’t go wrong! They’re cheap AF and make your custom baby hair and natural hairline experience swift and easier. This one is sturdy and more than doing the job for me[...] It’s a keeper!”

54 A Pair Of Luxe Pillowcases Made With Smooth Satin Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases are gentle on hair to prevent breakage while you sleep — and they’re just as durable as they are soft. They’re easy to care for — just toss them in the washing machine for a deep clean, then hang them to dry. One fan wrote: “Best satin covers for my pillows. They are such a nice quality & help with hair not tangling.” Choose from four sizes and 18 colors.