You might think Virgo season is a time for nothing but hard work and self-improvement, thanks to the fact that this is the zodiac sign of routine, organization, and logic. While that does make it the perfect moment to start important projects and improve your self-care regimens, that doesn’t mean Virgo season doesn’t have its fun and flirty side. I mean, it does take place during the last few weeks of summer, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 6, 2021, you’re living it to the fullest.

There’s so much to look forward to this week. It kicks off with a pretty wild start, because on Sept. 6, fiery Mars will trine smoldering Pluto, turning up the passion and increasing your desire. Sensual Venus will also form a trine with expansive Jupiter, encouraging you to indulge in all the splendors surrounding you. Make no mistake, it’s a beautiful week to make new friends, embrace grand, romantic gestures, and do what makes you happy.

Plus, there will be a new moon in Virgo on Sept. 6, encouraging you to fuse fun with strong intentions. Virgo loves a plan, and if you can find a way to let your free-spiritedness guide you toward the right path, you might just strike gold. This new moon will also be forming a trine with eccentric and individualistic Uranus, helping you tap into your most authentic self. If you feel like rebelling against the rules, why not write your own rules?

If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Virgo, or Libra, here’s why the following week is so special:

GeorgiNutsov/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Embracing A Colorful And Artistic Era

This week, you may find yourself feeling way more inspired than usual. With the new moon planting a seed in your fifth house of fun and creativity, the cosmos are encouraging you to dance, sing, paint, or simply make a point of laughing a lot more often. There are so many reasons to celebrate and you’ve got so many things encouraging you to express yourself. Make a point of prioritizing your artistic side, because being creative is as essential to your being as breathing. It’s what makes you human.

Virgo: You’re On The Brink Of A Beautiful New Beginning

This is a major week for you, Virgo. With the new moon in Virgo taking place, it’s encouraging you to embrace a significant moment in your life. This is about new beginnings; about embodying the person you’re becoming. It’s also about taking a risk and doing what you’ve always wanted to to, regardless of how much it scares you. You might find comfort in routine, but it’s sometimes the spontaneous moments that propel you into exciting new chapters of your life. Give something different a chance.

Libra: Your Love Life Is Bursting With Fire And Passion

Holy smokes, Libra, your love life is hotter than fire. After all, Venus is in your zodiac sign, blessing you with charm, good looks, and a heck of a lot of romance. And this week, Venus is forming a trine with Jupiter, which is just throwing even more fuel on an already unstoppable flame. Whether you’re crushing on someone, dating someone, or you’re prioritizing your own self-love, Venus is encouraging you to embrace your desires, because you have every right to feel satisfied and celebrated.