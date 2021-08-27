You’re approaching the last few weeks of summer and the process of saying goodbye to the sun can feel bittersweet. After all, summer is the season of color, creativity, romance, and self-expression. It’s during summer that you’re encouraged to unleash your heart and embrace the love that ricochets back at you. It only makes sense that letting go of this season can hang heavy in your heart. However, the end of summer can be the perfect time to get your life back together. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2021 — Gemini, Cancer, Pisces — you may encounter some uncomfortable challenges, but they could propel you toward interesting opportunities.

You’re beginning September with the sun in analytical, organized, and meticulous Virgo. When I think of this mutable earth sign, I think of things that are intricate, predictable, and marked by detail, such as a painstaking mosaic, a methodical spider web, or a color-coordinated bookshelf. Virgo loves order, but what it loves even more is perfection. It’s easy to get lost in the details during Virgo season; to obsess over one tiny flaw even though everything else is immaculate. Take care to remember that perfection isn’t always the point. It rarely ever is.

You may feel an intense shift by Sept. 22. This is when summer officially comes to an end as the autumn equinox takes place. However, it’s also when the sun moves into balanced, harmonious, and relationship-oriented Libra, encouraging you to focus on more Venus-ruled aspects of life, such as love, friendship, and beauty. This shift could feel startling at first, but ultimately, it will lead you toward new experiences that could both uplift you and engage you.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs may be dealing with this September:

Gemini: You May Be Feeling A Lot More Confused Than Usual

During the first half of the month, the sun will be in your fourth house of home and family, which could put you in an incredibly emotional and sensitive headspace. You may crave familiarity, but you might also feel challenged by your true feelings, especially as it relates to your personal life. Mercury — your ruling planet — will also station retrograde on Sept. 27, and in the weeks preceding it, you may feel the effects of the pre-shadow. Give yourself a break. The confusion will be real.

Cancer: You May Be Experiencing Shakeups That Hit Close To Home

Once Libra season begins on Sept. 22, you may feel the weight of so many heavy, complicated, and difficult-to-express emotions. After all, the sun will activate your protective fourth house, which traces directly to your early childhood. Mercury retrograde will begin on Sept. 27 and you’ll feel its effects in the weeks leading up to it. This retrograde may dredge up so many unprocessed emotions, especially when it comes to how you feel about your childhood. Let this be a chance to understand what you went through and how it shaped you.

Pisces: You’re Purging So Many Negative Things From Your Life

Virgo season will encourage you to focus on your relationships, bringing up the love as well as the complications that power your closest partnerships. However, by the time the full moon in Pisces takes place on Sept. 20, you may realize you’ve changed in a myriad of ways. This month, you may find yourself letting go of so much of the baggage you’ve been carrying. As the sun enters your transformative eighth house on Sept. 22, you’ll continue ridding yourself of things you’ve outgrown. Feel relieved by all the extra space you’re creating.