Every 28 days, the moon tells a story. Through the trials and tribulations of life, the moon is constantly encouraging and challenging you, forcing you to look within your heart and understand what you’re feeling. All stories begin somewhere, and when it comes to the lunar cycle, it always begins on the new moon. However, not every new moon will have a significant impact on your birth chart. In fact, the September 2021 new moon will affect these zodiac signs the least: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

Taking place in logical, analytical, and detail-oriented Virgo, this new moon is the perfect time to put something practical into motion. Replenishing the cosmos on Sept. 6 at 8:52 p.m. ET, this new moon will encourage you to tinker with your usual routine by prioritizing self-care and organization. It could also encourage some pretty innovative methods and logistical shifts. After all, this new moon will also form a trine with futuristic and revolutionary Uranus, helping you do away with tradition and try something that helps you tap into your more unique and personalized ideas.

And just because this new moon is in rational Virgo doesn’t mean the experience is bound to be less emotional. This new moon also happens to oppose sensitive and empathetic Neptune, which increase your desire for compassion, encouraging you to open your heart and lend a helping hand.

But if your sun or ascendant is in a cardinal zodiac sign, you might not feel this new moon as intensely. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t feel it at all. Here’s what to expect:

Aries: You May Feel Inspired To Set A New Routine In Motion

This new moon may encourage you to put more effort into your day-to-day life. Activating your sixth house of routine and health, this new moon is the perfect time to do something that helps you get organized, motivated, and ready to work harder. It’s also the right time to pay attention to what your body needs, because you can’t pour from an empty cup. Your physical needs are in alignment with your need to be productive.

Cancer: You May Feel Like Challenging Your Mind In New Ways

This new moon has got you learning so much. It may encourage you to speak your mind, study up on subjects that matter to you, and challenge your intellect in exciting new ways. Taking place in your third house of intelligence and communication, this new moon is helping you remember how smart you are. Don’t let your mind go to waste. Get your mental muscles moving.

Libra: You’re Looking Inward And Reconnecting With Your Spirit

This new moon could be a particularly quiet experience. After all, it’s sending magic to your 12th house of spirituality, encouraging you to reconnect with your sense of wonder and enchantment. Regardless of what your spiritual beliefs may be, this new moon is a wonderful time to connect with your imagination, intuition, and capacity for healing. You’re releasing so much unnecessary baggage.

Capricorn: You’re Embracing The Prospect Of Another Adventure

This new moon is about spontaneity, adventure, and new possibilities. Taking place in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion, this new moon wants you to let go of your needs for plans and commitments. Some of the most beautiful things in life happen in the spur of the moment. Sometimes they encourage you to do something that feels risky or daunting. Open your capacity for having faith in the unknown.