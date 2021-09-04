Keeping Busy Is Great, But This Month's New Moon Encourages You To Put Yourself First

While new moons are a time when la luna loses her light and goes dark, inwardly a light of your own is being ignited. New moons are a time to start again, and since they happen once every month, you get a chance to start anew a minimum of 12 times every year. This month, the new moon in Virgo will be taking place on Sept. 6, marking the perfect time for you to turn over a new leaf. This is an ideal time for you to assess your relationship with work, service, and productivity. Virgo season is a time where your agenda is a top priority, but the spiritual meaning of the September 2021 new moon in Virgo is about assessing how much you correlate checking things off of your to-do list with your own personal self-worth.

As this mutable earth sign season continues, your mind is probably running a mile a minute. Mercury — the planet that rules over all things communication — is in charge now, and while this can be excellent for writing, speaking, and teaching, this time may not be so great for rest and relaxation. The new moon in Virgo on Sept. 6 is an excellent time to consider how much of your energy you’re dedicating to your obligations, because there’s definitely more to life that obsessing over life’s daily responsibilities.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

The New Moon In Virgo Takes Place On Sept. 6, 2021 at 8:52 PM ET

It’s important to remember that rest and relaxation don’t have to be earned — it’s your right to take a step back when you feel like you need to, even if chores and responsibilities are calling your name. While this season is an excellent time to get loads of stuff done, you don’t have to stress yourself out so much. There’s more to life that keeping busy, and your downtime is just as important as completing tasks. Virgo season is also likely increasing your desire to help others, so your personal projects along with other people’s responsibilities will likely have your plate full. Keep in mind, though, it’s not your responsibility to lend a helping hand to everyone in need. There’s nothing wrong with putting yourself first.