The actual Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek may be located in Canada, but U.S.-based fans of the Emmy-winning series are now able to visit the iconic set a little bit closer to home. In Hattiesburg, Mississippi, there’s a Schitt's Creek-inspired setup called The Roseburg Motel, which has a room that looks identical to Alexis and David’s living space from the show. It’s located in The Lucky Rabbit, which is an “eclectic vendor-based nostalgia store” that has cute tees, collectibles, and local crafts for purchase. The store has even been featured on HGTV’s Hometown, but Schitt’s Creek fans will want to visit the photo set IRL to snap tons pictures for Instagram.

The Roseburg Motel experience is fully immersive and boasts various photo opps like Moira’s wig wall. If you want to channel the queen of the Rose family, you can sit at the vanity while you’re getting ready and practice your lines for the Herb Ertlinger fruit wine commercial. In the motel, they even have the two beds that David and Alexis sleep on. This is the perfect opportunity to recreate the scene where they fight over who gets what bed — aka who gets “murdered first” — for your very own TikTok video. There’s even David’s suitcase in the corner that you could pretend to move.

Speaking of which, the props and details are so on point in The Roseburg Motel. Next to the white suitcase, there are black sneakers and white sunglasses that look exactly like the ones David wears on the show. You’ll also find some Rose Apothecary cream that you’ll want to sample yourself because it’s “simply the best.”

Over on the table, fans will be able to spot a Rosebud Motel keychain next to two glasses and a bottle of wine. The wine bottle doesn’t seem to have a clear label, but if you’re anything like David, you like “the wine, not the label.” It seems they also have a Cafe Tropical menu you can peruse for a pic or two.

In addition to the motel set, The Lucky Rabbit also has the “Welcome to Schitt’s Creek” sign that you’ll want to take a picture in front of with your crew. If you’re a big Moira fan, make sure to check out the area dedicated to her film work with a The Crow’s Have Eyes 3 poster and a recreation of her Dr. Clara Mandrake costume from the movie. Don’t forget to use some of Moira’s quotes from Schitt’s Creek to caption your fave pics from the day.

The Schitt’s Creek experience is only open until Oct. 31, so you’ll want to plan your trip before it’s too late. If you’re already thinking of being your favorite Schitt’s Creek character for Halloween, a trip to The Roseburg Motel might be a great excuse to wear your costume more than once. Just think of the Insta-worthy snaps you’ll get having a photo shoot in a Rosebud Motel-inspired set while dressed like David Rose.

Admission to The Lucky Rabbit is free, but only open on the weekends with Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While this version of the Rosebud Motel is located in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you shouldn’t do any domestic traveling until you’re fully vaccinated. Even if you and your friends are fully vaccinated, you should still adhere to any local COVID-19 regulations and mask mandates.

A trip to The Roseburg Motel could potentially be an amazing weekend getaway for you and your Schitt’s Creek-loving besties filled with photo ops, fruit wine, and dancing to “A Little Bit Alexis.” You’ll really love this journey for yourself. Just don’t forget to “Tweet us on Facebook!”

