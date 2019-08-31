40 Captions For Saturday, The Real MVP Of The Week

No offense to the other days of the week, but Saturday is the best. There's no competition when the possibilities for adventure are endless. It’s because of all your plans that you’re in constant need of weekend captions to pair with all the pics you’re snapping along the way. On any given Saturday, your plans may be to sleep in, head to brunch with your friends, and check off a bucket list adventure while you’re out. At every stop, there are picture-perfect moments that include selfies and candid snaps that you’ll want to post on the ‘Gram right away. By having some Saturday captions ready to go, you won’t have to pause the fun at all.

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, you’re ready to make your Saturdays count. From start to finish, you can choose to either have an exciting day or a relaxing one. For an exciting Saturday, fill your schedule with things like going to a museum, checking out a rooftop bar, or playing a game in the park with your whole crew. You get to fill up your calendar with nonstop fun if that’s all you’ve been dreaming of.

On the flip side, if you want to spend your Saturday straight up chillin’, don’t even set an alarm. Grab a casual meal with friends at your fave spot when you finally do roll out of bed, or pamper yourself at home with a face mask while catching up on TV shows or scrolling through TikTok. If you work during the week, the best part about Saturday is you typically don't have to worry about waking up super early or getting the scaries because responsibilities are on the horizon. If it were possible, you'd be happy as a clam embracing those Saturday vibes every day of the week.

Since Saturday is basically like a choose-your-own-adventure kind of day, the game plan is entirely up to you. Whatever you do, though, make it totally Instagram-worthy, and capture the memories no matter the plans. When the time comes to post your love for Saturday on social media, you'll be ready with any of these 40 Instagram captions that perfectly explain why Saturday is the best day of all time.

“Spending time with my Satur-bae.” "I’m smiling because my weekend plans involve you." "Today's forecast: lazy with a 90% chance of Netflix." "It's Satur-yay." "Saturday, what’s it like knowing every other day of the week wishes it was you?" "It’s called Saturday, so I sat all day and watched Netflix." "Saturday, please never leave me again." "Hello, Saturday. You’re looking pretty fine." "Saturday, where have you been all week? I missed you." "On Saturdays, we wear pajamas." "Dear, Saturday. You are my favorite. Don't tell the other days." "I love a good morning without an alarm." "Saturday is a day for adventure." "I've got weekend vibes on my mind." "I'm off to Club Bed featuring DJ Pillow and MC Blanket." "Weekend situation.” "I’ve got a case of the Saturdays and I’m not mad about it." "Saturday means brunch with my people.” "And on Saturdays, we relax." "Take time to make your soul happy." "Saturday is when all my weekend wishes come true.” "I am not lazy. I am on energy saving mode." "Today is Saturday, which means I will be multi-slacking instead of multi-tasking." "When your mimosa matches your Saturday lewk.” "Felt cute. Might enjoy these Saturday vibes a little longer." "When in doubt, chill it out." "In a committed relationship with Saturday.” "Who needs a bae when you've got Saturday?" "Clearly having an egg-cellent Saturday.” "I love you a brunch, Saturday." "Today’s all about a messy bun and getting stuff done. Maybe." "I love you Friday, but Saturday morning is my boo." "There are so many beautiful reasons to love Saturday." “If I’m going to rise on a Saturday, I might as well shine.” “Knock knock. Who’s there? The weekend!” “Saying no to weekend plans is my favorite form of self-care.” “If I take a picture, maybe Saturday will last longer.” “The perfect week would have more Saturdays and less Mondays.” “Live every day like it’s Saturday.” “My Saturday game is strong. After all, it is the weak end.”