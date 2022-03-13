There’s a new frozen treat that’ll seriously bring you back to your childhood. Salt & Straw’s cereal-flavored ice cream collection is here, and it features pints inspired by your favorite OG cereals, including Cocoa Puffs, Cornflakes, and more. This lineup makes it so easy to enjoy your favorite cereals in a chilly new way during movie marathons.

Salt & Straw’s new cereal-flavored ice cream collection puts a frozen twist on a beloved morning bite with nostalgic flavors that are all inspired by OG childhood cereals. The result is a sweet innovation with five flavors you can choose from.

The collection kicks off with Pots of Gold & Rainbows, which is inspired by Lucky Charms and features the whole-grain cereal steeped in cream so you get a sweetened milk flavor — all mixed with rainbow marshmallows. The Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam puts a spin on the classic cereal with brown butter cornflake cookies that are crumbled into cereal-flecked ice cream and combined with marionberry jam for extra sweetness. For a chocolatey treat, check out OffLimit’s Cocoa Puffs ‘n Cold Brew, which features Intelligentsia cold brew ice cream and swirls of malty fudge — it’s all blended with salty chocolate bark for a sweet and salty balance. The Peanut Butter Cheer Yo Clusters starts off with bars made of golden cereal, marshmallow fluff, and peanut butter that are broken up into bits and blended with chocolate stracciatella-flecked sweet oat cream. Finally, Snap and Crackle Marshmallow Treats features a spin on the marshmallow brown butter sweets combined with toasted graham ice cream.

If you’re ready to take a walk down memory lane with your next pint, you can order Salt & Straw’s cereal-flavored ice cream collection on Salt & Straw’s website as well as in Salt & Straw’s retail locations, which you can find using the store locator. It’ll cost you $65 for the whole collection of five flavors, or $13 for each pint.

