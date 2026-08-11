Sally Carden is having a Euro summer. The 25-year-old content creator is best known for her vlogs, where she shares her travel diaries and chronicles her life in New York City. Soon, her followers will be able to see a bit more of Carden. She’ll be appearing on the Alix and Ashtin Earle-led reality show Earle Meets World, premiering September 4 on Netflix.

Ahead of her reality TV debut, Carden has been making the most of her summer and soaking up everything this season has to offer — and that includes jet-setting off to Spain with her closest friends, like fellow creators Alix Earle, Julia Mervis, and Payton Purther. During her trip in late July and early August, she made stops in Mallorca and Ibiza, all before facing the air condition-less Ibiza airport for her flight home.

Below, Carden gives Elite Daily an inside look at her bestie trip abroad.

Mallorca Beach Day!

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Made it to Mallorca and immediately ran to the beach. There are all all of my beach non-negotiables: a book, sunnies, film camera, sunscreen, and my fav lip combo.

Courtesy of Sally Carden

For lunch, we went to this beautiful restaurant on the water and seemingly had a little too much fun.

Boat Day!!!!

Courtesy of Sally Carden

This day might have been one of my favorites ever — we were out there all day swimming and just creating core memories.

Last Night in Mallorca

Courtesy of Sally Carden

Mallorca is truly one of the most beautiful places I have ever been. It was the perfect calm before the storm of Ibiza.

Heading to Ibiza

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We are now EN ROUTE TO IBIZA! We got off the flight and went straight into town to shop. I love finding local produce and fruit stands everywhere I go.

Courtesy of Sally Carden

It’s time for glam with an espresso martini in hand.

Courtesy of Sally Carden

...All to stay out until sunrise.

Another Boat Day!

Courtesy of Sally Carden

Ibiza boat day!! We took the boat to Formentera, and I truly have never seen water so blue in my life. I definitely want to go back and spend more time there.

GNO

Courtesy of Sally Carden

The girls have made it out on the town again and are ready to dance!

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We ended our trip swimming in the ocean as the sun came up. We truly had the time of our lives, and I can’t wait to come back.