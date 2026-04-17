If Vanessa Hudgens was the Coachella fashion blueprint in the 2010s, Ashtin Earle may be the outdoor concert It Girl for the 2020s. At the unofficial kickoff to festival season (aka Coachella Weekend 1) this year, the content creator brought her 1.3 million TikTok followers along as she did LED mask yoga, made golf cart rides look chic, and brought back indie-sleaze style edits recapping her time in the desert. Oh, and she dipped into a bit of online drama for good measure.

When it’s not festival season, Earle continues her stylish reign in New York City, where she works hard, plays hard — and occasionally goes viral for kicking her sister Alix out of her apartment. So, it was very fitting for the younger Earle to partner with eBay to help launch The NYC Edit, an online curation from the city’s favorite influencers. If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Ashtin, you can shop her picks (and some pieces she’s retiring from her own closet, like this sequin Rodarte gown) online or IRL during eBay’s pop-up, running April 17–19 at 489 Broome Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

“I definitely have more of a ‘black cat’ vibe,” the 23-year-old tells Elite Daily. “So the edit leans darker and elevated. There are dark shades, leather skirts, vintage Armani, pieces that just feel cool without trying too hard.”

Courtesy of eBay

That black cat energy follows her wherever she goes, be it the NYC streets or the dusty festival grounds of Indio, California. Below, Earle talks about sourcing truly unique pieces, what she used to steal from Alix’s closet, and her musts for festival season.

Elite Daily: How would you describe your curated selections for your NYC Edit?

Ashtin Earle: I basically pulled all the pieces I’m obsessed with right now. eBay is my favorite place to find what really speaks to my personal style. I’ve fallen in love with it because everything feels a little more personal, like it actually has a story. It was all about curating those one-of-a-kind finds I’m always searching for, then mixing in a few pieces from my own closet.

ED: You’re a huge fan of vintage fashion. What’s the best secondhand find in your closet right now?

AE: I found this Tom Ford-era Gucci corset top on eBay when I was pulling pieces for my edit, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it. I need that in my closet. You’re not finding that in stores. That’s what I love about shopping vintage; it really does feel like a treasure hunt.

ED: Did you wear any vintage items to Coachella (aka Ashtichella) last weekend?

AE: Yes, I wore these vintage thigh-high Prada snow boots for my Day 1 outfit when I went to see Ethel Cain. They were kind of unexpected for the desert, but honestly perfect, and made the whole look feel a lot more like me.

ED: What are three items all your festival ’fits need?

AE: You always need something vintage to make it feel like your own. Then, a good pair of boots you can actually walk in, because the dirt is no joke. And oversized sunglasses.

ED: Do you have any other festivals coming up this season?

AE: I might want to go to Lollapalooza this year. The lineup is amazing, and I’ve never been before.

ED: You were with Alix and some other friends at Coachella. Did you swap clothes or accessories?

AE: We’re always swapping clothes, it’s part of the fun. But I’m usually the one people are stealing from.

ED: Will Coachella weekend be featured on your Netflix show?

AE: You’ll have to wait and see, but we’re definitely capturing real moments from our lives.

ED: What is your biggest tip for surviving a music festival?

AE: Plan your outfits ahead of time, but make sure they’re actually comfortable. You’re walking and dancing all day, so I like to wear a lot of relaxed tops and tanks, and comfy baggy jeans for those cooler days. My best tip is to mix statement pieces with things you can rewear or restyle.

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

ED: You’ve described your aesthetic as “black cat” energy. Would you say Alix is your “golden retriever” counterpart?

AE: Yeah, definitely. It just kind of works. I’m a little more low-key and moody with my style, and she’s super bright and outgoing.

ED: Is there a moment from childhood you remember coveting something from Alix’s closet?

AE: Her crop tops; specifically these Aztec print ones from Charlotte Russe. My mom said I was too young to wear them. And whenever I did wear one, Alix would yell at me.

The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.