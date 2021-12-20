Horoscopes
young woman lit by multi-colored lights reflects on sagittarius season 2021 ending

Sagittarius Season Ends On Dec. 21, Which Means Big Things For Your Zodiac Sign

It’s time to get to work.

By Chelsea Jackson
Aleksandra Orlova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Sagittarius season 2021 ends on Dec. 21 at 10:53 AM EST.

As the expansive, idealistic sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius season encouraged you to broaden your horizons and think outside the box. As hopeful as this season is, it’s coming to an end so that Capricorn season can help you get your affairs in order before the year’s end. Here’s how Sagittarius season ending will affect your sign:

Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images

Aries

Sagittarius season prompted you to reevaluate your spiritual practices in a way that’s open-minded. As it ends, it’ll leave you with the reminder that it’s always important to have something to believe in. How are you going to continue to prioritize spiritual growth?

Maryna Terletska/Moment/Getty Images

