It’s time to get to work.
As the expansive, idealistic sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius season encouraged you to broaden your horizons and think outside the box. As hopeful as this season is, it’s coming to an end so that Capricorn season can help you get your affairs in order before the year’s end. Here’s how Sagittarius season ending will affect your sign:
Sagittarius season prompted you to reevaluate your spiritual practices in a way that’s open-minded. As it ends, it’ll leave you with the reminder that it’s always important to have something to believe in. How are you going to continue to prioritize spiritual growth?