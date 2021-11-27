In astrology, a retrograde has a way of making you feel like everything has been flipped upside down. This is when a planet begins moving backward in its trajectory throughout the zodiac, making it harder to get things done, focus on the future, and come up with a clear plan. Retrogrades are often met with fear and apprehension, but there’s so much more than meets the eye. Not every retrograde will throw you all out of sorts, because each retrograde packs its own punch and carries its own meaning. Plus, retrogrades can also be a great opportunity to identify what’s not working, make adjustments, and tie off loose ends. However, if you’re wondering what planets are retrograde during December 2021 because you’re nervous, I don’t blame you. Some retrogrades really do suck.

If you’re new to astrology, the mere mention of the word “retrograde” may make you feel like climbing under a rock and hiding from the world. However, only a few retrogrades are truly worth worrying about. A good rule of thumb regarding retrogrades is that if a planet happens to be an “inner planet” (i.e. Mercury, Venus, or Mars), then its retrograde will probably be a much more complicated experience. If an outer planet such as Saturn, Jupiter, or Uranus happens to be retrograde, then you don’t need to call in sick to work. Because outer planets move so slowly in their orbit, they already spend nearly half of the year in retrograde motion, which makes the experience much less noticeable.

During the month of December, there will be three planetary retrogrades. While that may not sound like much, the truth is that December’s retrograde experience will be an emotional whirlwind. Here’s what you need to know:

3 Planets Will Be Retrograde During December 2021

Chiron (July 15 to Dec. 19)

When December begins, two planets will already be retrograde: Chiron and Uranus. Chiron — which is technically an asteroid — has been retrograde since July 15 and will station direct on Dec. 19. Chiron is associated with vulnerability and healing, which means this retrograde may bring some of your emotional wounds to the surface and encourage you to be honest about what hurts. Chiron retrograde can be an incredibly therapeutic experience if you’re willing to do the inner work.

Uranus (Aug. 19 to Jan. 18, 2022)

Uranus retrograde, on the other hand, started on Aug. 19 and won’t come to an end until Jan. 18, 2022. Uranus is the planet of individuality, rebellion, and sudden change. While retrograde, Uranus encourages you to embrace your true self and let go of what’s holding you back from independence.

Venus (Dec. 19 to Jan. 29, 2022)

The only retrograde to be concerned with this month is Venus retrograde, which begins on Dec. 19 and comes to an end on Jan. 29, 2022. Venus is the planet of romance, luxury, beauty, and friendship, which means this retrograde has the power to impact your social life, your love life, and your financial status. This retrograde will take place in Capricorn and you’ll probably feel its effects long before it begins. After all, on Dec. 11, Venus will join forces with transformative Pluto, revealing the dark truth of how your relationships function. Venus will again meet with Pluto on Dec. 25, amplifying everyone’s emotions, increasing your need for control, and making the holidays especially intense this year.

While Venus retrograde is definitely not a walk in the park, it has the power to help you work through the unhealthy decisions you often make with your heart and your wallet. Let it show you how you deal with conflict and discomfort so that you can take this opportunity to correct yourself and learn from your mistakes. At the end of the day, Venus retrograde is the perfect time to rethink the terms of your relationships and set boundaries that protect your peace. Don’t worry, it’s only temporary.