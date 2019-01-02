52 Captions For Resort Pics That'll Have You Soaking Up That Vitamin Sea

It’s always fun to daydream about an upcoming trip that involves surf, sand, and a hotel suite. Since you’re on summer break and received your coronavirus vaccine in its entirety, though, you no longer have to dream about the experiences on your bucket list. You can look ahead to *actual* plans, and start preparing for a week of clear ocean water, delicious cocktails (for those who are 21 and over), and sunset dinners. These captions for resort pics will definitely come in handy, as sunny snaps will also be in your future.

Resort vacations are a social media lover’s dream come true. You have no shortage of places to take pictures and videos in. You can camp out by the pool with your tote bag, sunglasses, and towel, or take a lounge-y selfie in a cabana near the café or bar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically, so you can even adventure off the property with your camera and travel buddy, and take pics in local eateries or next to famous landmarks. The possibilities are endless, and your feed will be the envy of all of your friends by the time you hop back on a plane.

This will especially be the case if you pair your pics with these resort captions. Each is meant to highlight #resortlife, where floppy straw hats, SPF, and beach reads are abundant. They’re also ready to be paired with hashtags like #travelvlog and #bucketlist, so your pics really don’t flop on Instagram or TikTok.

"Off to get some vitamin sea." "In a tropical state of mind." "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak and the sun is strong." "Eat, beach, sleep, repeat." "We run this beach." "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore "I’ll be wherever the cocktails are." "If you need me...call me on my shell-phone." "Good vibes, high tides." "Today’s schedule: spa, pool, boat." "There’s no problem a lounge chair can’t solve." "Stay salty." "Where there’s a will, there’s a wave." "Find me at the pool." "These sunsets just keep getting prettier." "The category is: resort life." "I’m officially on vacation mode." "Spending all of my PTO at this lovely place." "Best summer break ever." "This is our room for the week? Suite." "First, we go to the beach. Then, we take a nap." "A little island time goes a long way." "Tropic it like it's hot." "Talk to the palm tree." "I’m not shore if I want to come home." "Room service will never go out of style." "Beach, please." "Mermaid to be." "This is my resting beach face." "Finding paradise wherever I go." "Don’t mind me. I’m just eating surf and turf in bed." "Can I bring this hammock home, or…?" "Girls just wanna have sun." "And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling." — Shanti "We can always be chasing the sun." — Sara Bareilles, "Chasing The Sun" "They leave a little sand wherever they go." "You're allowed to be a little shellfish when you're on vacay." "Hashtag summer." "Salty hair, sandy cheeks." "Out of office." "That little sun of a beach." "Big fan of palm trees." "All checked in and ready to swim." "The best paths lead you to the beach." "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." "This resort totally goes with my outfit." "Getting the lay of the resort land." "Really cute resort up ahead." "That post-beach shower, though." "10/10 would book this resort again." "Come on vacation with me." "Resort appreciation post."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.