TikTokers Are Turning To “Rage Crafting” For Self-Care

Anger can manifest itself in a number of toxic ways, but recently, TikTokers are using their emotions for something more productive — a DIY project. “Rage crafting” is how some crafty individuals are dealing with their stress, sadness, and irritation.

Mari, 35, an epidemiologist from Texas, tells Elite Daily rage crafting is “a way to channel those negative feelings into creating something useful or enjoyable, which in turn, can provide a sense of catharsis and happiness.”

After discovering DIY as a coping mechanism on her FYP, Mari posted a video about rage crafting to her TikTok account (@nueva.crafted) in November while she was feeling upset over the election results.

I needed to do something to distract my mind and the natural answer for me was crafting.

“I didn’t know there was a name for the trend until I saw others creators using #ragecrafting,” she says. “I had so many emotions. I needed to do something to distract my mind and the natural answer for me was crafting.”

The hashtag on TikTok shows a variety of ways crafters are using their artistic skills to deal with their emotions, from holiday home decor to embroidery. A like Mari’s video, a number of posts, including one of a book nook, were posted following the presidential election. TikToker @lauren_notso joked that she needed to do something with her hands to avoid doing something illegal. But making feminist keychains isn’t just a way to avoid jail time — this type of creative expression has health benefits.

Callie Hawley

Even though the term “rage crafting” may be new, Amanda Cassil, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist, tells Elite Daily she often suggests creative expression to her patients. “Processing emotion through art and creativity has always been part of the human experience,” she says.

Crafting can return a sense of agency to us when we feel powerless and hopeless.

“Anger is a difficult emotion to process, especially when it is anger toward something we have no power over or ability to address directly,” she continues. “Crafting can return a sense of agency to us when we feel powerless and hopeless.”

Because rage is “an activating emotion,” having something physical to do like making friendship bracelets or painting can help you work through what you’re feeling. Plus, Cassil notes that movement and physical activity has proven to be great for your mental health.

Callie Hawley

Callie, 36, owner of crafting blog The Morning Crafter in Florida, says that rage crafting, for her, is about “channeling my feelings on a particular subject or topic and turning that into tangible art.” She likes to either use the rage as motivation or let it inspire her creation.

[Rage crafting] allows me to focus those overwhelming emotions into something fun.

While Callie has been crafting since she was a kid, her business took off in 2020 after she created a pillow with the word “f*ck” on it. “I channeled my thoughts and feelings, especially during lockdown and onward, into these pillows,” she says. “And they were well received, because others were feeling the same way.”

Both Mari and Callie have noticed a positive impact from rage crafting. “It allows me to focus those overwhelming emotions into something fun,” says Mari, whose rage craft of choice is crocheting. And an added bonus: “It’s a great motivator to complete unfinished projects.”

TikTok

If you’d like to get into rage crafting, consider knitting and crocheting — both are easy to do on the couch while marathon-watching Netflix. “It’s easy to find a pattern or video, grab a hook, and whip something up in a few hours,” Mari says. And even though the Eras tour is over, you can still make friendship bracelets. TikToker @christy.kirby posted a video of a bracelet she rage crafted featuring lyrics to a feminist song.

“My advice is to just start,” Callie says. “Find something that speaks to you, whether it’s a pattern you like or just the feeling of needing to create.” Don’t focus on perfection because that might create even more rage. Instead, have fun, and look to YouTube and TikTok videos like Callie’s for some guidance.

It’s a common myth that you need to be good at a skill to benefit from it.

“Make a really cool piece of art, accessories, home decor, or even create a whole new outfit,” says Mari. There are plenty of easy craft ideas for those lacking Picasso-level abilities. Cassil even suggests taking a class.

“Crafting can be a way to connect socially, which can help our mental health, so spend time with other people doing the same creative activity,” she says. “It’s a common myth that you need to be good at a skill to benefit from it. The value comes from the doing, not the quality of the final product.”

