Your high school prom is a magical night. As cheesy as that sounds, it's true — so don't take it for granted. Prom is a night filled with dancing, being surrounded by your best friends, and taking a ton of selfies in your glittery AF outfits. What more could you really want to wrap up the past four years of school? Since you want to live in the moment, prepare ahead of time with some picture-perfect prom Instagram captions. These prom 2022 Instagram captions can be used right away to post your fave pics after you’re done dancing the night away.

The memories you make at prom will be ones you cherish for a lifetime, but it will be a whole lot easier to remember them forever when you have amazing pictures to look back on. Don’t be shy about snapping away as you’re getting ready with your besties and showing off your best moves on the dance floor. For every moment you want to share on IG, there are some prom Instagram captions to go along with them.

While you’re catching up with friends and showing off your prom ‘fit, don't let the partying stop by having to come up with your own school dance captions. Instead, use any of these 45 prom quotes and school dance captions for Instagram to go along with your pics. Your photos and these prom Instagram captions will be a perfect pair, just like your corsage looks so on-point with your dress.

kali9/E+/Getty Images

"A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless." "I never liked that song until I danced to it with you." — Chelsea Stark "Too glam to give a damn." "Never miss a chance to dance." "What feels like the end is often the beginning." "Everyone's a star and deserves the right to twinkle." — Marilyn Monroe "Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass "You never know how strong you are until you dance all night in heels." "Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory." — Dr. Seuss "I said, 'Oh my, what a marvelous tune.' It was the best night, never would forget how we moved." — Taylor Swift, "Starlight" "To live will be an awfully big adventure." — Peter Pan "Always wear your invisible crown." "Don't be afraid to sparkle a little brighter." "I wish some nights lasted forever." "Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire. We can burn brighter than the sun." — Fun., "We Are Young" "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds" "I often think that the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day." — Vincent van Gogh "You can dance. You can jive. Having the time of your life. See that girl. Watch that scene. Digging the dancing queen." — ABBA, "Dancing Queen" "Sometimes you just have to throw on a crown and remind them who they're dealing with." — Marilyn Monroe "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Beverly Preston, Holding onto Hope "Someday, you'll be looking back on your life. At the memories, this is gonna be one of those nights." — Tim McGraw, "One Of Those Nights" "The stars are out tonight." "She danced all night and all the way home." "Hand in hand, with fairy grace, will we sing and bless this place." — William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream “Live for today, plan for tomorrow, party tonight.” “Take more chances, dance more dances.” “Dancing in heels should count as a superpower.” “‘Cause we don't need permission to dance.” — BTS, “Permission To Dance” “I spent two hours getting ready so you better like this pic.” “I PROMise to stop posting pictures of prom eventually.” “Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes.” — Dua Lipa, “Levitating” “If the whole world was watching, I'd still dance with you.” — Niall Horan, “This Town” “I hope you think of my favorite song, the one we danced to all night long.” — Taylor Swift, “Tim McGraw” “I was never cut out for prom queen.” — Beach Bunny, “Prom Queen” “Here's to the nights we felt alive.” — Eve 6, “Here’s To The Night” “Being happy never goes out of style.” — Lilly Pulitzer “People will stare. Make it worth their while.” — Harry Winston “Oh, I wanna dance with somebody.” — Whitney Houston, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” “If you can't be the prom queen, then make sure you're the dancing queen.” “Friends who slay together stay together.” “I woke up like this.” “Always follow the call of the disco ball.” “TFW the DJ plays your song.” “I wanna dance, the music's got me going.” — BTS, “Permission To Dance” “I'm not much for dancing, but for you, I did.” — Taylor Swift, “Last Kiss”