Clear the way, because prom season has landed. Sure, there are plenty of highlights over the years in high school, but prom certainly takes the cake. Whether you're going solo, with your high school sweetheart, or with your BFF crew, prom will be full of so many unforgettable memories. Between getting ready and taking pictures on the lawn, prom day can be pretty hectic, so you'll need prom hair and makeup captions well in advance. Once you snap some solid prom makeup pictures for the 'Gram, you'll have a ton of glam captions to choose from, and posting your pictures will be a stress-free breeze.

You only get to do your prom once, so you want to look your best in a dress and prom hairstyle that are totally up your alley. Even if you aren't sporting sequins and glitter from head to toe, you want to feel like you're sparkling from the inside out. Getting your prom hair and makeup done will be a time to reflect on everything up until that very moment. High school was filled with a ton of drama at times, but as you approach the homestretch, the end of those four years will really start to sink in.

As much as prom will be an epic time spent with your high school besties, it marks the beginning of a new chapter of your life. So, while you're getting as glamorous as can be on one of the fanciest nights of high school, pair your prom hair and makeup pics with a caption that ties everything together. However, let’s be real: when you look back on prom, you probably won't remember how on point your winged eyeliner was or how flawless your prom hairstyle looked in your pictures. You'll just remember how much you wished that one night could have lasted forever.

Jose Luis Pelaez/Photodisc/Getty Images

"A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless." We do not remember days, we remember moments." — Cesare Pavese “Beneath the makeup and behind the smile I am just a girl who wishes for the world.” — Marilyn Monroe "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston "Makeup is not a mask that covers up your beauty; it's a weapon that helps you express who you are from the inside." — Michelle Phan "There are no rules when it comes to makeup." — Kevyn Aucoin "The best part of beauty is that which no picture can express." — Francis Bacon "I'm feelin' myself." "I've never seen a smiling face that was not beautiful." "Makeup can help you capture a moment." — Carine Roitfeld “The way you dress is how you greet the sun and other stars.” ― Kamand Kojouri "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." — Ralph Waldo Emerson “Elegance is a personality.” ― Petek Kabakci "Don't let anyone dull your sparkle." “Beauty is in the heart of the beholder.” ― Suzy Kassem “Shine is my favorite color." “Glamour is a state of mind.” "Good hair days make me feel like I can rule the world." — Unknown "Don't waste a good hair day." "Your hair is your crowning glory. Own it." "Glamour is shine and confidence." "Glamour never takes a day off." — Iman "Bring on the night." "Keep calm and think prom." "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." — Audrey Hepburn "Too glam to give a damn." "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten." “A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear.” — Marilyn Monroe "I don’t like standard beauty – there is no beauty without strangeness.” — Karl Lagerfeld “The best color in the whole wide world is the one that looks best on you." — Coco Chanel​ "Makeup is the finishing touch, the final accessory." — Marc Jacobs "Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass "Sometimes you just have to throw on a crown and remind them who they're dealing with." — Marilyn Monroe "If you can't be the prom queen, then make sure you're the dancing queen." “Keep your crown and heels held high.” “G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S.” — Fergie, “Glamorous” “I woke up like this.” “Stay golden.” “Dance to the beat of your own drum.” "Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire. We can burn brighter than the sun." — Fun